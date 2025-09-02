Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh ChaturthiIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessNestlé CEO Ousted: Laurent Freixe Fired Over Undisclosed Relationship With Subordinate

Nestlé CEO Ousted: Laurent Freixe Fired Over Undisclosed Relationship With Subordinate

According to the company, the investigation concluded that Freixe had engaged in a romantic relationship with a direct subordinate.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 02 Sep 2025 10:07 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Nestlé has dismissed Chief Executive Laurent Freixe following the outcome of an internal investigation, which revealed he had not disclosed a relationship with a subordinate. The company confirmed that Philipp Navratil, a long-serving executive, will assume the role of CEO.

The board of directors ordered an inquiry into Freixe’s conduct after concerns were raised internally, reported India Today. According to the company, the investigation, overseen by Chairman Paul Bulcke and lead independent director Pablo Isla with the assistance of external legal advisers, concluded that Freixe had engaged in a romantic relationship with a direct subordinate. Nestlé said the omission constituted a clear breach of its code of business conduct.

“This was a necessary decision,” Chairman Paul Bulcke said in a statement, stressing that Nestlé’s governance and ethical standards remain non-negotiable. “Nestlé's values and governance are strong foundations of our company,” he added.

Philipp Navratil Steps Into the Top Role

Philipp Navratil, who has spent over two decades with Nestlé, has been named as Freixe’s successor. He began his journey at the company in 2001 as an internal auditor and went on to hold a variety of positions in Central America before moving into the global coffee business. In 2020, he joined Nestlé’s Coffee Strategic Business Unit and, four years later, was appointed CEO of the Nespresso division. His steady rise through the company and experience across multiple regions positioned him as a natural choice for the top post.

Industry analysts note that Navratil’s appointment signals continuity at a time when Nestlé faces headwinds from rising input costs and global trade pressures. His leadership of the Nespresso brand, known for premium positioning in the competitive coffee segment, is seen as valuable experience in navigating both growth and cost challenges.

Nestlé Faces Ongoing Challenges

The leadership change comes as Nestlé continues to grapple with mounting commodity costs and tariffs. The company disclosed in July that price increases across key product categories had helped to offset higher expenses for coffee and cocoa. Even so, maintaining profitability amid persistent inflationary pressures and shifting consumer demand remains a challenge.

Headquartered in Vevey, Switzerland, Nestlé is one of the world’s largest food and beverage companies, with a portfolio spanning coffee, dairy, nutrition, and confectionery.

The coming months will test Navratil’s ability to stabilise operations, reassure investors, and steer Nestlé through a demanding external environment while upholding the company’s long-established values.

Also read
Published at : 02 Sep 2025 10:03 AM (IST)
Tags :
Nestle Laurent Frexie Nestle CEO Fired
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
'All Options Are On The Table': Scott Bessent Hints More Sanctions On Russia As Ukraine War Continues
'All Options Are On The Table': Scott Bessent Hints More Sanctions On Russia As Ukraine War Continues
Cities
Rain To Pound Delhi-NCR Again Today After Long Traffic Jams, Waterlogging Cause Mayhem
Rain To Pound Delhi-NCR Again Today After Long Traffic Jams, Waterlogging Cause Mayhem
Entertainment
Salman Khan Goes Barefoot For Ganpati Darshan At Ashish Shelar’s Residence, Watch
Salman Khan Goes Barefoot For Ganpati Darshan At Ashish Shelar’s Residence, Watch
Election 2025
BJP Slams ‘Bihar Badnam Yatra’ After Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Hydrogen Bomb’ Remark; Alleges Tejashwi ‘Reduced To No. 2’
BJP Slams ‘Bihar Badnam Yatra’ After Rahul’s ‘H-Bomb’ Remark; Alleges Tejashwi ‘Reduced To No. 2’
Advertisement

Videos

SCO Summit: PM Modi-President Putin Bilateral Talks Highlight Strengthening India-Russia Ties Amid Global Challenges
SCO Summit 2025: India Calls Out Terrorism While Managing Delicate Relations | ABP NEWS
SCO summit 2025: PM Modi Strongly Condemns Terrorism and Pakistan at SCO Summit in China | ABP NEWS
Breaking: Violence, Domestic Assault And Temple Theft Reported In UP, MP And Rajasthan
Breaking: Heavy Rains Trigger Floods, Bridge Collapse And Landslides Across North India
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Netaji's Statue In Assam's Silchar Reminds Nation Of Bose's 'Dilli Chalo' Call From Northeast | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget