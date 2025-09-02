Stock Markets Gear Up For Volatile Session, Sensex Over 80,550, Nifty Crosses 24,650

Indian markets geared up for a volatile session on Tuesday. The BSE Sensex started trading above 80,550, soaring close to 200 points, while the NSE Nifty stood at 24,666, jumping 41 points, as of 9:15 AM.

Markets eagerly await the GST Council meeting, scheduled for Wednesday, with expectations that GST’s two slab structure will be implemented by the panel. However, this optimism was weighed against the escalation in geopolitical tensions between economies as US President Donald Trump continued with his aggressive tariff policies.

On the 30-share Sensex, Reliance, Eternal, Bajaj Finance, NTPC, and Adani Ports stood among the gainers. Meanwhile, the laggards included Asian Paints, Infosys, Axis Bank, Maruti, and Tata Motors.

In the broader markets, the Nifty Microcap250 dominated with gains of 0.56 per cent. Sectorally, the Media index led in green as it climbed over 1 per cent, followed by the Realty index which jumped 0.68 per cent.

Notably, the GIFT Nifty inched up 7 points to cross 24,750, around 8:53 AM. In the pre-open session, the Sensex jumped more than 100 points to test 80,500, while the Nifty stood at 24,626, clocking a gain of merely 1 point, around 9:04 AM.

How Did Markets Fare On September 1?

Indian markets remained upbeat in the previous session and broke a three-day losing streak. This sentiment was attributed to the robust GDP data reported by the Indian economy in the April-June quarter, surpassing market expectations.

The Sensex surged 554.84 points, or 0.70 per cent, to close at 80,364.49, while the Nifty climbed 198.20 points, or 0.81 per cent, to end at 24,625.05, on Monday.

India’s economy expanded by 7.8 per cent in the April–June quarter, the fastest in five quarters and above expectations, providing a key trigger for Monday’s rebound. The data has underpinned optimism about the economy’s resilience, even as external risks, including US tariff actions, weigh on the outlook for some export-focused sectors.