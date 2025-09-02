SEMICON 2025 Today: What To Expect As PM Modi Inaugurates India’s Biggest Chip Showcase

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will open SEMICON India 2025 in New Delhi on September 2, setting the stage for India’s most ambitious semiconductor event to date. With over 350 companies from 33 countries coming together, this edition is being touted as a turning point in India’s journey to become a global semiconductor hub.

So, what should SEMICON India 2025 attendees and industry watchers expect?

Showcase Of Global And Local Players

This is the fourth and largest edition of SEMICON India, jointly organized by the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and SEMI, the international industry association. With participation from giants across the semiconductor supply chain, the event promises to highlight cutting-edge advances in chip design, fabrication, and packaging. Over 15,000 visitors are expected, making it South Asia’s biggest gathering in this space.

Adding to the momentum, India recently saw a breakthrough with the launch of its first Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) pilot line in Sanand, Gujarat. Operated by CG-Semi, the facility is preparing to roll out the first batch of “Made in India” chips.

Focus On Design, R&D, And Innovation

SEMICON 2025 isn’t only about large fabs and manufacturing facilities. India is placing equal emphasis on design innovation. Through the Design Linked Incentive (DLI) scheme, 23 chip design projects have been approved, supporting startups and innovators. Companies like Vervesemi Microelectronics are already building chips for sectors such as defence, aerospace, electric vehicles, and energy, demonstrating that India is evolving from consumer to creator.

Building The Workforce Of The Future

Another highlight of this year’s event is workforce development. By 2030, India will need one million additional skilled workers in semiconductors. To prepare for this, SEMI and academic partners are hosting programs like “Chip In!” sessions and SEMI University courses that cover everything from chip design to smart manufacturing.

These initiatives are aimed at nurturing the next generation of engineers and ensuring India has the talent pipeline to match its ambitions.

Why It Matters

Past editions were hosted in Bangalore (2022), Gandhinagar (2023), and Greater Noida (2024), but the 2025 edition is being positioned as India’s coming-of-age moment in the global semiconductor arena. From international roundtables and sustainability discussions to showcasing government-backed projects worth thousands of crores, SEMICON India 2025 will offer a glimpse into how the country plans to secure its place in the global chip race.

As Prime Minister Modi said, “Today's India inspires confidence in the world… When the chips are down, you can bet on India.”