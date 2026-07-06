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English NewsBusinessMutual FundsTop Flexi Cap Mutual Funds: A Rs 3,000 Monthly SIP Grew Up To 26% In One Year

Top Flexi Cap Mutual Funds: A Rs 3,000 Monthly SIP Grew Up To 26% In One Year

A modest monthly SIP can deliver meaningful gains when backed by disciplined investing and the right fund selection.

Written By : Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ) |  Updated at : 06 Jul 2026 01:00 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Flexi Cap funds offer investment flexibility across market capitalizations.
  • Quant, ITI, Bank of India funds topped one-year SIP returns.
  • These funds provide diversification and professional management for investors.

Flexi Cap Mutual Funds continue to remain one of the most popular Equity Fund categories among long-term investors. Unlike other equity funds that are restricted by market capitalisation, Flexi Cap funds can invest across Large-Cap, Mid-Cap, and Small-Cap stocks, allowing fund managers the flexibility to allocate money wherever they find the best opportunities.

If you had invested Rs 3,000 every month through a SIP for one year in the Flexi Cap category, some funds would have generated impressive returns. Based on data as of July 2, 2026, the following schemes emerged as the top performers.

Top 3 Flexi Cap Mutual Funds Delivering Strong SIP

Returns Rank Scheme Name AMC AUM (Rs crore) Expense Ratio Invested Amount (Rs) Current Value (Rs) Return

1 Quant Flexi Cap Growth Regular Plan Quant Mutual Fund 7,027.8 1.82 per cent 36,000 40,131 26.18 per cent

2 ITI Flexi Cap Fund Regular Growth ITI Mutual Fund 1,313.5 2.10 per cent 36,000 39,184 19.99 per cent

3 Bank of India Flexi Cap Regular Growth Bank of India Mutual Fund 2,460.84 2.01 per cent 36,000 38,788 17.43 per cent

Also Read : India Auto Sales Hit Best-Ever June Record: EVs, SUVs, And Rural Demand Drive Growthe

What Makes Flexi Cap Funds Attractive?

Flexi Cap funds invest across companies of different market capitalisations without any rigid allocation limits. This flexibility allows fund managers to shift investments depending on market conditions and valuation opportunities. For investors, this means: Diversification across large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap stocks. The potential to capture opportunities across different market cycles. Professional portfolio management with the flexibility to change allocations when required.

Should You Invest Only Based on Past Returns?

While the above funds have delivered strong one-year SIP returns, past performance should never be the sole reason for selecting a mutual fund. A fund that outperformed over the last one year may not necessarily remain the best performer in the future. Market conditions, sector allocation, investment strategy, and fund manager decisions can all influence future returns. 

(“Disclaimer: This article uses information originally published by Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ). The views expressed are those of the original authors and not necessarily of ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. This content is provided for general informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, legal or tax advice. Readers are advised to conduct their own research and/or consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be treated as investment advice. ABP Network, its employees and associates shall not be responsible or liable for any losses or damages arising directly or indirectly from the use of or reliance on this article or any information contained herein.”)

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Flexi Cap Mutual Funds?

Flexi Cap Mutual Funds are equity funds that can invest across Large-Cap, Mid-Cap, and Small-Cap stocks. This allows fund managers the flexibility to allocate money wherever they find the best opportunities.

What makes Flexi Cap Funds attractive to investors?

They offer diversification across different market capitalisations and the potential to capture opportunities across various market cycles. Fund managers can adapt investments based on market conditions.

Should investors rely solely on past returns when choosing a mutual fund?

No, past performance should not be the sole reason for selection. Future returns are influenced by market conditions, sector allocation, investment strategy, and fund manager decisions.

About the author Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ)

Established in 1986, Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ) has a long-standing presence in India’s equity markets. DSIJ's approach reflects decades of observing market behaviour and business cycles. DSIJ aligns fundamental strength with price action, keeping timing and risk discipline at the core. Research follows a structured and considered approach, with capital preservation given equal importance as returns, for investors and traders seeking depth beyond short-term market noise. SEBI Registered Research Analyst (INH000006396).

 
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Published at : 06 Jul 2026 01:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Investment SIP SIP Returns Flexi Cap Mutual Funds Top Flexi Funds
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