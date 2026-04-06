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HomeBusinessMutual FundsStock Market Watch: These Stocks Could Dominate Monday’s Trading Session

Stock Market Watch: These Stocks Could Dominate Monday’s Trading Session

Price-volume breakout stocks are drawing strong investor attention after sharp moves backed by heavy trading volumes.

By : Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ) | Updated at : 06 Apr 2026 08:32 AM (IST)
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On Thursday, April 2, India’s benchmark indices, the Nifty 50 and the Sensex, reclaimed their lost ground as a recovery in the rupee lifted investor sentiment after the central Bank floated measures to curb speculation. The Nifty 50 opened nearly 300 points lower after U.S. President Donald Trump signalled a potential escalation in the U.S. offensive against Iran over the next two to three weeks. However, the index staged a strong Intraday recovery, trimming over 300 points from the day’s low to end with marginal gains.

At the close, the Nifty 50 rose by 33.70 points, or 0.15 per cent, to settle at 22,713.10. The Sensex advanced by 185.23 points, or 0.25 per cent, to 73,319.55. The Bank Nifty also mirrored the trend, gaining 0.19 per cent to close at 51,548.75.

Top 3 price-volume breakout stocks: Latent View Analytics Ltd witnessed a price–volume breakout with traded volume of around 6.43 crore shares. The stock is currently trading at Rs 313.4, compared to its previous close of Rs 261.2, registering a gain of 19.98 per cent. The move is supported by strong participation as volumes expanded significantly during the session.

The stock has delivered returns of 26.37 per cent from its 52-week low, indicating a steady recovery along with the current upward move. Confidence Petroleum India Ltd also recorded a price–volume breakout with traded volume of approximately 4.94 crore shares. The stock is currently trading at Rs 52.83, up from its previous close of Rs 44.03, marking a rise of 19.99 per cent.

The increase in volume reflects heightened trading activity alongside the price movement. The stock has generated returns of 88.28 per cent from its 52-week low, showing a strong upward trajectory over time.

Ganesha Ecosphere Ltd saw a price–volume breakout supported by traded volume of about 2.01 crore shares. The stock is currently trading at Rs 1105, compared to its previous close of Rs 1022.2, reflecting a gain of 8.10 per cent. The rise in price is accompanied by increased volume, indicating active market participation. The stock has posted returns of 69.08 per cent from its 52-week low, reflecting a consistent uptrend.

Following is a list of stocks with a strong positive breakout:

Sr. Stock Name %Chg Price Volume

1 Latent View Analytics Ltd 19.49% 312.10 6,43,47,999

2 Confidence Petroleum India Ltd 18.99% 52.39 4,93,74,671

3 Ganesha Ecosphere Ltd 8.60% 1110.15 2,00,64,565

4 Websol Energy System Ltd 7.04% 76.36 1,84,18,708

5 V-Mart Retail Ltd 12.77% 544.90 1,83,04,855

6 Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltd 8.01% 234.92 1,77,31,573

7 RPSG Ventures Ltd 7.85% 1021.20 1,47,48,571

8 Tata Chemicals Ltd 7.44% 651.90 1,06,71,294

9 Jayaswal Neco Industries Ltd 5.31% 78.99 68,90,440

10 Coforge Ltd 5.16% 1213.40 64,03,645

(Disclaimer: This article uses information originally published by Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ). The views expressed are those of the original authors and not necessarily of ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. This content is provided for general informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, legal or tax advice. Readers are advised to conduct their own research and/or consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be treated as investment advice. ABP Network, its employees and associates shall not be responsible or liable for any losses or damages arising directly or indirectly from the use of or reliance on this article or any information contained herein.)

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Frequently Asked Questions

How did the Indian stock market perform on April 2nd?

India's benchmark indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex, recovered on April 2nd. The Nifty 50 closed with marginal gains, while the Sensex advanced. The Bank Nifty also saw an increase.

What caused the initial dip in the Nifty 50 on April 2nd?

The Nifty 50 opened nearly 300 points lower on April 2nd due to U.S. President Donald Trump signalling a potential escalation in the U.S. offensive against Iran.

Which stocks experienced a price-volume breakout on April 2nd?

Latent View Analytics Ltd, Confidence Petroleum India Ltd, and Ganesha Ecosphere Ltd showed price-volume breakouts. These stocks saw significant increases in traded volume alongside price gains.

What was the performance of Latent View Analytics Ltd on April 2nd?

Latent View Analytics Ltd witnessed a price-volume breakout, trading at Rs 313.4 with a gain of 19.98%. Traded volume was around 6.43 crore shares.

About the author Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ)

Established in 1986, Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ) has a long-standing presence in India’s equity markets. DSIJ's approach reflects decades of observing market behaviour and business cycles. DSIJ aligns fundamental strength with price action, keeping timing and risk discipline at the core. Research follows a structured and considered approach, with capital preservation given equal importance as returns, for investors and traders seeking depth beyond short-term market noise. SEBI Registered Research Analyst (INH000006396).

 
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Published at : 06 Apr 2026 08:32 AM (IST)
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Sensex Share Market Nifty Stocks On Watch Stocks In Focus Today
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