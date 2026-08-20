Sensex-Nifty Rebound: 7-Session Losing Streak In Focus As IT, Banks Drive Market Higher

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Indian equities strongly rebounded, ending Nifty's seven-day losing streak.

Global cues and lower US bond yields drove broad recovery.

IT, private banks, realty surged; elevated crude prices concerned.

Market Update at 12:50 PM: Indian equities staged a strong rebound on Thursday, August 20, 2026, with the Nifty 50 looking to snap its seven-session losing streak as improving global cues triggered broad-based buying. Around noon, the Sensex was up 541.64 points or 0.70 per cent at 77,451.32, while the Nifty 50 gained 131.65 points or 0.55 per cent to 24,209.95. The recovery followed Wednesday's close of 24,078.30 on the Nifty and 76,909.68 on the Sensex. Broader markets showed stronger participation than the benchmarks.

The Nifty Midcap index advanced 0.68 per cent, while the Nifty Smallcap index climbed 1.03 per cent. Nifty Bank also traded in positive territory, with private-sector lenders participating in the rebound. The sharp improvement in market breadth suggested that the recovery was not restricted to a handful of heavyweight stocks. India VIX, meanwhile, dropped 17.6 per cent to 9.33, indicating a sharp reduction in near-term volatility expectations.

Sectorally, Nifty IT, Nifty Private Bank and Nifty Realty were among the strongest pockets. IT stocks benefited from the decline in US bond yields and improved global risk appetite, while banking and realty counters saw renewed buying after the recent correction. Earlier in the session, Nifty IT and the financial services index excluding banks had gained more than 1 per cent. On the other hand, Nifty Auto and Nifty Oil & Gas were the key laggards, with elevated crude oil prices continuing to remain a concern for oil-sensitive sectors.

Among individual stocks, Strides Pharma Science jumped as much as 11 per cent after receiving an Establishment Inspection Report from the USFDA for its Bengaluru manufacturing facility, successfully closing the inspection. Goodluck India rallied up to 8 per cent ahead of the August 21 ex-date for its 2:1 Bonus issue. Sugar stocks including Avadh Sugar, Bajaj Hindustan and others gained up to 6 per cent following the government's decision to allow duty-free imports of 1 million tonnes of sugar. Dhoot Transmission rose 4.33 per cent to Rs 1,464.85 after fresh institutional research coverage highlighted its growth outlook.

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Market Update at 11:15 PM: Indian equities staged a strong rebound on Thursday, August 20, with the market firmly in bullish territory through the first half of the session. Around 11 am IST, the Sensex was trading near 77,474, higher by about 564 points or 0.73 per cent, while the Nifty 50 hovered around 24,206, up 127 points or 0.53 per cent. The recovery came after seven consecutive sessions of losses for the Nifty, with softer global bond yields improving risk appetite. The broader market also participated in the bounce. Nifty Bank climbed 0.77 per cent to around 57,680, while the Nifty Midcap 100 gained 0.69 per cent to 63,844. Small-Caps outperformed, with the Nifty Smallcap 100 rising 1.02 per cent to 19,909, indicating that buying was not restricted to index heavyweights.

Sectorally, IT, Media and Realty were among the strongest pockets. Nifty IT and Nifty Media gained around 1.1 per cent each, while Nifty Realty advanced about 1.04 per cent. Nifty Financial Services was also firm, rising close to 1 per cent. Lower US Treasury yields provided support to technology and financial stocks. There was very little red among major sectoral indices by late morning. Nifty Energy was down 0.04 per cent, with elevated crude prices weighing on sentiment. Auto and Oil & Gas had been the main laggards during early trade, although Nifty Auto later recovered to gain about 0.36 per cent. Among individual stocks, Ceigall India jumped 6.41 per cent to an Intraday high of Rs 333.80 after securing five orders worth Rs 2,423 crore over two days.

Strides Pharma Science rallied 5.43 per cent after receiving an Establishment Inspection Report from the USFDA for its Bengaluru facility. Texmaco Rail & Engineering gained 2.11 per cent after investing Rs 6.88 crore in subsidiary Texmaco Defence Technologies. In IT, Coforge rose 3.25 per cent as technology stocks benefited from the broader rebound. Institutional activity also offered support. The latest available cash-market data for August 19 showed FIIs as net buyers of Rs 407.99 crore, while DIIs bought equities worth a net Rs 3,973.72 crore. Full institutional flow figures for August 20 will only be available after the market session. Global cues were supportive. Overnight, the S&P 500, Dow Jones and Nasdaq each gained around 0.2 per cent after the US Treasury expanded purchases of longer-dated government debt, helping bring bond yields lower. In Asia, Japan's Nikkei rose 1.3 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 1.1 per cent and South Korea's Kospi surged 6.1 per cent.

However, Brent crude remained a concern at around USD 91.87 a barrel. The Dollar Index had fallen 0.84 per cent overnight to 98.80. For the rest of the session, the key question is whether the Nifty can sustain above 24,200. A firm hold could bring 24,350 to 24,400 into focus, while 24,200 and then 24,000 remain important supports. Investors will also keep an eye on crude oil and global bond yields, particularly after the latest Fed minutes showed continuing concern over inflation. The rebound has improved near-term sentiment, but its sustainability will matter more than a single strong session.

Market Update at 09:30 AM: Indian benchmark indices opened higher on Thursday, tracking gains in Asian markets and easing global bond yields. At 9:18 AM, the Sensex rose 517.80 points, or 0.67 per cent, to 77,427.48. The Nifty 50 gained 121.85 points, or 0.51 per cent, to trade at 24,200.15. Broader markets also participated in the rally, with the Nifty MidCap index advancing 0.61 per cent and the Nifty SmallCap index rising 0.69 per cent. Among sectors, the Nifty IT, Nifty Private Bank and Nifty Realty indices emerged as the Top Gainers.

On the other hand, the Nifty Auto and Nifty Oil and Gas indices were the biggest laggards in early trade. In the primary market, Tempsens Instruments (India) will open its Rs 650 crore initial public offer (IPO) for subscription on Thursday. Gaja Alternative Asset Management's Rs 550 crore IPO will enter its second day of bidding. In the SME segment, the IPOs of Dhanwel Hybrid Seeds and Mopshop Distribution will also open for subscription.

Meanwhile, the IPOs of Shankesh Jewellers and Sunshine Pictures will enter their final day of bidding. Pre-Market Update at 7:40 AM: The Indian stock market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are likely to open on a positive note on Thursday, August 20, after a recovery in Wall Street and a broad rally across Asian markets. Softer U.S. Treasury yields have improved global risk appetite, although elevated crude oil prices and the ongoing U.S.-Iran conflict remain key concerns.

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GIFT Nifty was trading at 24,216.50 at 07:31 IST, around 138.20 points, or 0.57 per cent, above Wednesday's Nifty 50 close of 24,078.30, indicating a positive start for domestic equities. On Wednesday, the Nifty 50 extended its losing streak to seven consecutive sessions, its longest run of declines since September 2025. The index closed 76.60 points, or 0.32 per cent, lower at 24,078.30, while the Sensex declined 325.78 points, or 0.42 per cent, to settle at 76,909.68. Persistent concerns over the West Asian conflict, elevated crude oil prices and rising global bond yields continued to weigh on sentiment.

Asian markets traded mostly higher on Thursday as easing pressure in global bond markets supported investor sentiment. South Korea's KOSPI surged 4.52 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei 225 gained 1.24 per cent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng advanced 0.99 per cent and China's Shanghai Composite rose 0.37 per cent. China kept its one-year and five-year loan prime rates unchanged at 3.00 per cent and 3.50 per cent, respectively. Wall Street ended Wednesday's session in positive territory as longer-dated U.S. Treasury yields declined. The S&P 500 gained 0.21 per cent to 7,707.98, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.16 per cent to 26,331.09.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.22 per cent to close at 53,463.05. The U.S. Treasury's plan to increase liquidity-support buybacks of longer-dated debt helped ease pressure on bond yields. However, the Federal Reserve's latest meeting minutes continued to highlight concerns about inflation and the possibility of interest rates remaining elevated. U.S. stock futures were also marginally higher in early trade, supporting the positive global market mood. Crude oil prices remained elevated amid concerns over the U.S.-Iran conflict and disruptions to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

Brent crude traded at around USD 91.92 per barrel, up 0.33 per cent, while the actively traded October WTI contract was near USD 84.53 per barrel, up 0.2 per cent. High crude oil prices remain a concern for India as they could increase inflationary pressures and widen the country's import bill. The trend is negative for oil marketing companies, airlines and paint manufacturers but supportive for upstream oil producers. Geopolitical tensions remain elevated after U.S. President Donald Trump announced plans for stronger economic measures against Iran and called on U.S. allies to support Washington's efforts.

The conflict and concerns surrounding the safety of shipping through the Strait of Hormuz continue to remain major drivers for crude oil prices and global risk sentiment. Gold prices remained near a more than two-month high following the sharp rally seen on Wednesday. Spot gold was trading around USD 4,492.56 per ounce, although it was down around 0.6 per cent in early trade. The decline in U.S. Treasury yields and heightened geopolitical uncertainty have continued to support demand for safe-haven assets.

Foreign institutional investors were net buyers of Indian equities worth Rs 407.99 crore on Wednesday. Domestic institutional investors also remained buyers, purchasing shares worth Rs 3,973.72 crore. The continued support from domestic institutions has helped cushion the market despite weakness in global sentiment and the Nifty 50's seven-session losing streak. Hyundai Motor India will increase vehicle prices by up to 1 per cent from September due to higher input, commodity and operating costs.

BSE signed an agreement with MSCI to explore the introduction of India-listed futures and options linked to MSCI indices, subject to regulatory approvals. HEG received approval from the NCLT for its scheme of arrangement, including the proposed demerger that provides shareholders with a 1:1 share entitlement in HEG Graphite. Ceigall India received five letters of award from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, with an aggregate bid cost of Rs 2,423.70 crore. Strides Pharma Science received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's establishment inspection report for its Bengaluru facility with a Voluntary Action Indicated status.

Oil India fixed September 4 as the record date for its FY26 final Dividend, subject to shareholder approval. Aditya Infotech approved plans to raise up to Rs 1,500 crore through permitted equity routes, including a qualified institutional placement. The Nifty 50 is currently testing a crucial support zone around 24,000-24,050 after falling for seven consecutive sessions.

Immediate resistance is placed around 24,200-24,300, followed by 24,400. A sustained move above 24,300 could improve short-term sentiment and open the door towards 24,400. However, a decisive break below 24,000 could trigger further weakness towards 23,900 and 23,850. Bank Nifty has support near 57,000, while resistance is placed around 57,500-57,600.

Overall, the positive GIFT Nifty signal, stronger Asian markets and softer U.S. Treasury yields could support a higher opening for the Sensex and Nifty 50. However, investors are likely to remain cautious amid Brent crude prices near USD 92 per barrel and continued geopolitical tensions in West Asia.