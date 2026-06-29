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English NewsBusinessMutual FundsSensex Slips At Open, These Stocks Buck The Weak Market Trend

Sensex Slips At Open, These Stocks Buck The Weak Market Trend

Indian benchmark indices opened on a subdued note in the pre-opening session, with the Sensex slipping 45 points.

Written By : Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ) |  Updated at : 29 Jun 2026 10:32 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Sensex opened 0.06% lower, declining 45 points early.
  • Metals and power sectors gained; auto sector slipped.
  • Hexa Tradex, Ashoka, KEC International led early market gains.

At the pre-opening bell, the frontline index S&P BSE Sensex opened in red with a loss of 45 points or 0.06 per cent. On the sectoral front, in the pre-opening session, metals jumped by 0.19 per cent, power zoomed by 0.40 per cent, and auto slipped by 0.24 per cent. Meanwhile, Hexa Tradex Ltd, Ashoka Buildcon Ltd and KEC International Ltd emerged as the Top Gainers of BSE in the pre-opening session today.  

Also Read : Share Markets On Edge After US-Iran Agree To End Hostilities, Sensex Near 77,200, Nifty Tests 24K

Hexa Tradex Ltd, an S&P BSE company, surged 4.14 per cent to trade at Rs 515.00 apiece. Ashoka Buildcon Ltd, an S&P BSE company, gained 3.86 per cent to trade at Rs 135.85 apiece. KEC International Ltd, an S&P BSE company, advanced 2.83 per cent to trade at Rs 543.00 apiece. 

(“Disclaimer: This article uses information originally published by Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ). The views expressed are those of the original authors and not necessarily of ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. This content is provided for general informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, legal or tax advice. Readers are advised to conduct their own research and/or consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be treated as investment advice. ABP Network, its employees and associates shall not be responsible or liable for any losses or damages arising directly or indirectly from the use of or reliance on this article or any information contained herein.”)

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About the author Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ)

Established in 1986, Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ) has a long-standing presence in India’s equity markets. DSIJ's approach reflects decades of observing market behaviour and business cycles. DSIJ aligns fundamental strength with price action, keeping timing and risk discipline at the core. Research follows a structured and considered approach, with capital preservation given equal importance as returns, for investors and traders seeking depth beyond short-term market noise. SEBI Registered Research Analyst (INH000006396).

 
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Published at : 29 Jun 2026 10:32 AM (IST)
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