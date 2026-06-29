Sensex Slips At Open, These Stocks Buck The Weak Market Trend

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sensex opened 0.06% lower, declining 45 points early.

Metals and power sectors gained; auto sector slipped.

Hexa Tradex, Ashoka, KEC International led early market gains.

At the pre-opening bell, the frontline index S&P BSE Sensex opened in red with a loss of 45 points or 0.06 per cent. On the sectoral front, in the pre-opening session, metals jumped by 0.19 per cent, power zoomed by 0.40 per cent, and auto slipped by 0.24 per cent. Meanwhile, Hexa Tradex Ltd, Ashoka Buildcon Ltd and KEC International Ltd emerged as the Top Gainers of BSE in the pre-opening session today.

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Hexa Tradex Ltd, an S&P BSE company, surged 4.14 per cent to trade at Rs 515.00 apiece. Ashoka Buildcon Ltd, an S&P BSE company, gained 3.86 per cent to trade at Rs 135.85 apiece. KEC International Ltd, an S&P BSE company, advanced 2.83 per cent to trade at Rs 543.00 apiece.

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