Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Indian markets opened subdued due to US-Iran military tensions.

Global markets declined; crude oil prices rose on tensions.

Domestic economic data, monsoon, FII flows to watch.

Indian equity markets opened on a subdued note on Monday, mirroring weakness across Asian markets as renewed military tensions between the United States and Iran dampened global investor sentiment.

The BSE Sensex started trading above 77,200, climbing a little over 100 points, while the NSE Nifty50 inched up 7 points and tested 24,050, as of 9:15 AM.

In the pre-open session at around 9:06 AM, the Sensex was down 129.76 points, or 0.17 per cent, at 76,970.71, while the Nifty50 slipped 4.75 points, or 0.02 per cent, to 24,053.25.

The cautious opening comes as investors brace for a week packed with domestic macroeconomic releases while keeping a close watch on geopolitical developments in West Asia and their impact on crude oil prices.

Markets Track Weak Global Cues

Domestic benchmarks are expected to remain under pressure after most Asian markets opened lower following fresh geopolitical developments over the weekend.

Investor sentiment weakened after the United States carried out military strikes on Iranian targets, prompting renewed concerns over the stability of the region. Reports also indicated that US President Donald Trump accused Tehran of violating the ceasefire agreement and warned of stronger military action if tensions escalated further.

The latest developments have revived fears of prolonged geopolitical uncertainty, prompting investors to adopt a cautious approach at the start of the trading week.

Asian Markets Decline Amid Rising Risk Aversion

Equity markets across the Asia-Pacific region traded in negative territory during early Monday trade.

Japan's Nikkei 225 fell around 0.75 per cent, while South Korea's Kospi declined more than 1 per cent, reflecting growing risk aversion after the latest developments in West Asia.

The weakness followed a subdued finish on Wall Street last week, where major US indices ended marginally lower as investors booked profits ahead of the weekend.

Crude Oil Back In Focus

Crude oil prices edged higher after renewed military tensions reignited concerns over supply risks in West Asia.

Brent crude futures traded around $72.68 per barrel, with traders closely monitoring developments that could affect production and shipping routes in the region.

Although oil prices remain well below the peaks witnessed during earlier phases of the conflict, any further escalation could once again put upward pressure on energy prices.

For India, movements in crude oil remain one of the most closely watched macroeconomic variables, given their implications for inflation, the current account deficit and corporate profitability.

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Domestic Data To Drive Market Direction

Apart from geopolitical developments, investors will also focus on a series of key domestic economic indicators scheduled for release this week.

Among the major data points are Industrial Production (IIP) figures, the final HSBC Manufacturing, Services and Composite PMI readings, and the latest foreign exchange reserves data.

These releases are expected to provide a clearer picture of the strength of India's economic recovery and business activity.

Market participants will also track monthly automobile sales data, which is due on July 1, for insights into consumer demand and sectoral performance.

Monsoon, FII Flows Also On Investors' Radar

The progress of the southwest monsoon is expected to remain another important domestic trigger.

A normal monsoon is considered crucial for rural demand, agricultural output and food inflation, making it a key variable for both policymakers and investors.

Foreign institutional investor (FII) activity and movements in the rupee will also be monitored closely for cues on market direction.