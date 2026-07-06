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English NewsBusinessMutual FundsShare Markets Rally As Asian Markets Gain, Sensex 200 Points Up, Nifty Over 24,300

Share Markets Rally As Asian Markets Gain, Sensex 200 Points Up, Nifty Over 24,300

The GIFT Nifty pointed to a subdued start for domestic equities despite the positive trend in the pre-open session.

Written By : Sakshi Arora |  Updated at : 06 Jul 2026 09:31 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Indian equities opened firm, but GIFT Nifty suggested caution.
  • Asian markets advanced; crude oil prices declined post-OPEC+ output.
  • Hormuz traffic remained steady, easing global crude oil prices.

Indian equity benchmarks started the week on a firm note, even as investors remain cautious ahead of key global events and mixed overseas cues.

The BSE Sensex rang the opening bell near 77,950, soaring close to 200 points, while the NSE Nifty50 opened trading above 24,300, inching up 32 points.

GIFT Nifty Signals A Muted Opening

The GIFT Nifty pointed to a subdued start for domestic equities despite the positive trend in the pre-open session.

The futures contract was trading around 24,326, down 36 points, suggesting investors are adopting a cautious stance ahead of the release of the US Federal Reserve's June meeting minutes later this week.
The minutes are expected to offer fresh clues on the central bank's interest rate outlook and could influence global fund flows into emerging markets, including India.

In the pre-open session at around 9:03 AM, the Sensex was trading 406.04 points, or 0.52 per cent, higher at 78,169.95, while the NSE Nifty50 gained 59.50 points, or 0.25 per cent, to 24,330.35.

Despite the positive pre-open indicators, broader market sentiment is likely to remain measured as traders await fresh signals from the US Federal Reserve and monitor developments in global commodity markets.

Asian Markets Trade Higher

Most equity markets across the Asia-Pacific region advanced in early trading on Monday, supported by easing crude oil prices and renewed buying in technology stocks.

South Korea's Kospi gained around 0.6 per cent, while China's CSI 300 index also traded in positive territory, reflecting improved investor sentiment across the region.

The upbeat performance followed a relatively stable close on Wall Street and easing concerns over energy prices.

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Oil Prices Extend Decline

Crude oil prices continued to soften after OPEC+ agreed to raise production from August, extending the output increases announced for June and July.

Brent crude futures slipped nearly 0.5 per cent to around $71.78 per barrel, as expectations of higher supply outweighed concerns over geopolitical risks.

Lower crude prices are generally viewed as positive for India, helping ease inflationary pressures, reduce the country's import bill and improve the outlook for sectors that are heavily dependent on fuel.

Hormuz Traffic Holds Steady Despite Diplomatic Stalemate

While negotiations between the United States and Iran have shown little progress in recent days, shipping activity through the Strait of Hormuz has remained largely uninterrupted.

The continued movement of commercial vessels through one of the world's busiest energy corridors has helped calm fears of fresh supply disruptions, contributing to the recent decline in crude oil prices.

Markets will continue to monitor geopolitical developments closely, as any deterioration in the situation could quickly alter the outlook for global energy markets.

Precious Metals Rally

Gold and silver prices moved higher in early trade as investors increased allocations to safe-haven assets ahead of key US economic events.

Gold futures climbed more than 2 per cent, while silver futures advanced over 3.5 per cent, reflecting cautious positioning despite the positive trend in equities.

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Frequently Asked Questions

How did Indian equity benchmarks open the week?

Indian equity benchmarks opened on a firm note, with the Sensex soaring close to 200 points and the Nifty50 inching up 32 points.

What is causing investor caution despite positive pre-open indicators?

Investors are cautious ahead of the US Federal Reserve's June meeting minutes, which are expected to provide clues on the central bank's interest rate outlook. This could influence global fund flows.

How are global oil prices trending and why?

Crude oil prices continued to decline after OPEC+ agreed to raise production from August. Brent crude futures slipped nearly 0.5 per cent.

What is the impact of lower crude oil prices on India?

Lower crude prices are positive for India, helping ease inflationary pressures and reducing the country's import bill. This also improves the outlook for sectors heavily dependent on fuel.

Why are precious metals rallying?

Gold and silver prices moved higher as investors increased allocations to safe-haven assets. This rally occurred ahead of key US economic events.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 06 Jul 2026 09:24 AM (IST)
Tags :
Sensex Rupee Vs Dollar Stock Market Today US Fed Share Market Today GIFT Nifty Oil Prices Today
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