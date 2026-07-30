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English NewsBusinessMutual FundsBest Retirement Mutual Funds: Top 3 Schemes That More Than Doubled Investors' Money In 5 Years

Best Retirement Mutual Funds: Top 3 Schemes That More Than Doubled Investors' Money In 5 Years

ICICI Prudential Retirement Fund, HDFC Retirement Savings Fund and Nippon India Retirement Fund ranked among the top-performing retirement mutual funds over the past five years.

Written By : Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ) |  Updated at : 30 Jul 2026 01:30 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Retirement funds provide wealth creation with disciplined, long-term investing.
  • These funds feature lock-ins, professional management, and diverse strategies.
  • ICICI, HDFC, Nippon funds showed strong 5-year returns recently.

Planning for retirement is one of the most important long-term financial goals. Retirement Mutual Funds are designed to help investors accumulate wealth over several years so they have a steady financial cushion after they stop working. Unlike regular mutual funds, retirement funds come with a lock-in period of five years or until the investor reaches the retirement age specified under the scheme, whichever is earlier. This feature encourages disciplined investing and reduces the temptation to withdraw money during short-term market fluctuations.

These funds typically invest in a mix of asset classes such as equities, debt securities and money market instruments. Some schemes focus more on equities for higher long-term growth, while others maintain a balanced or conservative portfolio to reduce volatility. Investors can choose a scheme based on their age, risk appetite and retirement horizon.

How Retirement Funds Help Investors

Retirement mutual funds offer several advantages for long-term wealth creation: Encourage disciplined, goal-based investing through a mandatory lock-in period. Provide exposure to a professionally managed portfolio. Benefit from the power of compounding over long investment horizons. Offer different investment strategies, including equity-oriented, hybrid and conservative options. Help investors build a retirement corpus gradually through lump sum investments or SIPs.

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Top Performing Retirement Mutual Funds in the Last 5 Years

The following retirement mutual funds have delivered the highest absolute returns over the last five years, based on a one-time investment of Rs 10,000.

Fund Category AUM Minimum Investment 5-Year Absolute Return Value of Rs 10,000

ICICI Prudential Retirement Fund – Pure Equity Plan Equity Rs 1,998 crore Rs 5,000 145.25 per cent Rs 24,525

HDFC Retirement Savings Fund – Equity Plan Equity Rs 6,832 crore Rs 5,000 77.67 per cent Rs 17,767

Nippon India Retirement Fund – Wealth Creation Scheme Equity Rs 3,084 crore Rs 5,000 75.70 per cent Rs 17,570

Past Performance Should Not Be the Only Selection Criterion

While historical returns can offer insight into how a fund has performed, they should never be the sole basis for choosing a retirement fund. Market conditions change over time, and a fund that has outperformed in one period may not necessarily deliver similar returns in the future.

Investors should also consider factors such as the fund's investment strategy, asset allocation, risk profile, expense ratio, consistency across market cycles, fund manager's track record and whether the scheme aligns with their retirement goals and investment horizon. Selecting a retirement fund should be based on long-term suitability rather than short-term performance alone. 

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(“Disclaimer: This article uses information originally published by Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ). The views expressed are those of the original authors and not necessarily of ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. This content is provided for general informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, legal or tax advice. Readers are advised to conduct their own research and/or consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be treated as investment advice. ABP Network, its employees and associates shall not be responsible or liable for any losses or damages arising directly or indirectly from the use of or reliance on this article or any information contained herein.”)

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Retirement Mutual Funds?

Retirement Mutual Funds are designed to help investors accumulate wealth over several years for a steady financial cushion after they stop working. They are a crucial tool for long-term financial planning towards retirement goals.

What is the key difference between Retirement Mutual Funds and regular mutual funds?

Unlike regular mutual funds, retirement funds come with a lock-in period of five years or until the investor reaches the retirement age specified under the scheme, whichever is earlier. This feature encourages disciplined investing.

What are the advantages of investing in Retirement Mutual Funds?

They encourage disciplined, goal-based investing through a mandatory lock-in period and offer exposure to a professionally managed portfolio. Investors also benefit from the power of compounding over long investment horizons.

What should investors consider when choosing a Retirement Mutual Fund?

Investors should consider the fund's investment strategy, asset allocation, risk profile, expense ratio, and the fund manager's track record. It's crucial that the scheme aligns with their personal retirement goals and investment horizon, not just past performance.

What types of assets do Retirement Mutual Funds typically invest in?

These funds typically invest in a mix of asset classes such as equities, debt securities, and money market instruments. Some schemes may focus more on equities for growth, while others maintain a balanced or conservative portfolio.

About the author Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ)

Established in 1986, Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ) has a long-standing presence in India’s equity markets. DSIJ's approach reflects decades of observing market behaviour and business cycles. DSIJ aligns fundamental strength with price action, keeping timing and risk discipline at the core. Research follows a structured and considered approach, with capital preservation given equal importance as returns, for investors and traders seeking depth beyond short-term market noise. SEBI Registered Research Analyst (INH000006396).

 
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Published at : 30 Jul 2026 01:30 PM (IST)
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Top Retirement Mutual Funds Retirement Mutual Funds Best Retirement Mutual Funds
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