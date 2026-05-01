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HomeBusinessMutual FundsFPIs Pull Out Rs 60,847 Crore In April As Oil Surge, Global Risks Weigh

FPIs Pull Out Rs 60,847 Crore In April As Oil Surge, Global Risks Weigh

FPIs pulled out Rs 60,847 crore from Indian equities in April, taking total outflows in 2026 to Rs 1.92 lakh crore, as rising crude oil prices and geopolitical tensions dampened global risk appetite.

By : PTI | Updated at : 01 May 2026 12:42 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Foreign investors withdrew over $6.5 billion in April.
  • Outflows for 2026 already surpass last year's total.
  • Geopolitical tensions and inflation concerns dampen sentiment.

Foreign investors continued their relentless sell-off in Indian equities, pulling out Rs 60,847 crore (USD 6.5 billion) in April primarily due to escalating geopolitical tensions and global macroeconomic uncertainties that dampened risk appetite.

With the latest withdrawal, total outflows by Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) have surged to Rs 1.92 lakh crore in the first four months of 2026, significantly exceeding the Rs 1.66 lakh crore outflow recorded in the entire calendar year 2025, according to NSDL data.

FPIs remained net sellers in all months of 2026 except February. They withdrew Rs 35,962 crore in January, followed by an infusion of Rs 22,615 crore in February, the highest monthly inflow in 17 months.

However, the trend reversed sharply in March, with a record outflow of Rs 1.17 lakh crore, and continued into April, with withdrawals of Rs 60,847 crore, the data showed.

Market participants attributed the sustained selling pressure to a mix of global macroeconomic headwinds and heightened geopolitical risks.

Himanshu Srivastava, Principal Manager Research at Morningstar Investment Research India, said April began with heavy selling as escalating tensions in the Middle East pushed crude oil prices higher, reviving concerns around global inflation.

This, in turn, led to reduced expectations of near-term rate cuts and kept global bond yields elevated, weighing on investor sentiment towards emerging markets, including India.

Vaqar Javed Khan, Senior Analyst Fundamental at Angel One, described April's outflow as a "textbook risk-off reaction" to escalating US-Iran tensions.

He added that crude oil prices crossing USD 100 per barrel, the rupee weakening towards Rs 92 against the US dollar, and the resurgence of inflation and current account deficit concerns have made India's relatively high Nifty valuation of around 21 times price-to-earnings appear expensive amid global uncertainty.

Khan said that if the Iran ceasefire holds and WTI crude falls below USD 90 per barrel, flows could stabilise with selective FPI inflows, supported by strong domestic institutional investor (DII) buying of around Rs 1.7 lakh crore year-to-date and an expected Nifty earnings growth of 16 per cent CAGR between FY26 and FY28.

However, he cautioned that while domestic flows may provide a cushion, developments such as tensions around the Strait of Hormuz or a spike in US 10-year bond yields above 4.5 per cent could trigger renewed selling pressure.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why did foreign investors sell off Indian equities in April?

Foreign investors pulled out Rs 60,847 crore in April due to escalating geopolitical tensions and global macroeconomic uncertainties that dampened risk appetite.

How do the outflows in the first four months of 2026 compare to the previous year?

Total outflows by FPIs in the first four months of 2026 have surged to Rs 1.92 lakh crore, exceeding the Rs 1.66 lakh crore outflow for the entire calendar year 2025.

What factors contributed to the sustained selling pressure by FPIs?

Market participants attribute the selling to global macroeconomic headwinds and heightened geopolitical risks, including Middle East tensions and rising crude oil prices.

What could lead to stabilization of FPI flows into India?

If an Iran ceasefire holds and crude oil prices fall, FPI flows could stabilize, supported by strong domestic institutional investor buying and expected Nifty earnings growth.

Published at : 01 May 2026 12:42 PM (IST)
Tags :
FPI Oil Prices Foreign Portfolio Investors FPIs
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