With the country enveloped in Diwali festivites, investors are preparing for one of the most symbolic market rituals of the year - Muhurat Trading. The special one-hour session, scheduled for today afternoon, marks the dawn of Samvat 2082, and this year’s festive trade comes amid renewed optimism, selective caution, and a growing sense that India’s markets are entering a new growth phase.

India's Resilience Amid Global Uncertainty

According to HDFC Securities, the outlook for Samvat 2082 places India at an “inflection point”. The brokerage expects domestic growth momentum to remain resilient despite global uncertainty, including an escalating US-China trade war and macro volatility across regions.

“The US has announced the imposition of additional 100 per cent tariffs on Chinese goods starting November 1, 2025, while China has responded with new export controls on rare earth minerals,” the report noted, warning of “continued tit-for-tat retaliation into early 2026”.

Despite these tensions, India’s fundamentals remain firm. HDFC Securities said policy support, including a 50 basis-point CRR cut, 100 bps rate reduction, improved bank liquidity, RBI dividend transfer, and GST 2.0 reforms, positions the economy for stronger FY26 and FY27 growth.

The brokerage expects double-digit earnings growth in FY27, with mid and small caps gradually improving.

“The current weakness, driven by global rather than domestic factors, offers long-term investors opportunities to accumulate quality stocks at attractive valuations for potential outperformance till next Diwali,” it said.

Top 10 Stock Picks For Muhurat Trading

HDFC Securities' Samvat 2082 portfolio blends large, stable companies with emerging growth stories across consumption, financials, and power sectors:

Associated Alcohols & Breweries Ltd: Buy at Rs 1,008–1,035; Target Rs 1,182

Happy Forgings Ltd: Buy at Rs 910–944; Target Rs 1,083

JSW Energy Ltd: Buy at Rs 538–555; Target Rs 639

Bharti Airtel Ltd: Buy at Rs 1,935–1,985; Target Rs 2,244

IDFC First Bank Ltd: Buy at Rs 73–75

Larsen & Toubro Ltd: Buy at Rs 3,760–3,818; Target Rs 4,243

Northern ARC Capital Ltd: Buy at Rs 265–277; Target Rs 333.5

Sheela Foam Ltd: Buy at Rs 678–698; Target Rs 837

MSTC Ltd: Buy at Rs 525–548; Target Rs 673

Pidilite Industries Ltd: Buy at Rs 1,500–1,550

HDFC Securities said these stocks represent “compelling opportunities underpinned by robust fundamentals and attractive valuations, positioned to generate superior returns.”

Sectors To Watch In Samvat 2082

Market watchers share the view that the coming year may reward investors who take a selective, bottom-up approach. Amisha Vora, Chairperson and Managing Director at PL Capital, said, “The coming year offers investors an opportunity to participate in India’s next leg of compounding, driven by revival in corporate earnings and broad-based economic expansion.”

She added that structural reforms, GST 2.0, income tax relief, and supportive policies are creating liquidity tailwinds. “Valuations are reasonable, earnings downgrades have largely bottomed out, and domestic inflows continue to demonstrate remarkable strength even as foreign investors remain cautious,” she said.

Meanwhile, Motilal Oswal Financial Services remains upbeat on BFSI, consumption, manufacturing, and digital themes. The firm projects average earnings growth of 8 per cent for Nifty 50 companies in FY26, accelerating to 16 per cent in FY27.

Prashant Mishra, Founder and CEO of Agnam Advisors, believes Samvat 2082 will reward “selective risk-taking rather than broad beta exposure.” He identifies financials, discretionary consumption, renewables, and AI-driven innovation as key outperformers.

India’s macro setup supports this optimism, GDP growth around 6.5–6.7 per cent, inflation below 4 per cent, and GST receipts topping Rs 2 lakh crore signal a steady internal engine. “With inflation contained, policy aligned, and domestic demand strong, India’s markets are set for an earnings rerating,” Mishra added.

As Diwali ushers in new beginnings, the tone for Samvat 2082 appears cautiously optimistic. After a muted year, markets could pivot from a capex-led to a consumption- and innovation-led cycle.

For investors, the message from brokerages is clear: focus on resilience over noise, pick quality stocks, and let India’s growth story do the compounding.

[Disclaimer: Investing in the stock market involves financial risks. Please invest responsibly and only after thorough research and careful consideration. Reader discretion is advised.]