Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Southern RisingIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessGovt Reforms Working? MSME Payment Dues Fall From Rs 10.7 Lakh Crore Peak

Govt Reforms Working? MSME Payment Dues Fall From Rs 10.7 Lakh Crore Peak

The report provides a comprehensive update on the critical issue of delayed payments to MSMEs in India, quantifying the value locked in delayed receivables at Rs 7.34 lakh crore as of March 2024.

By : IANS | Updated at : 26 Nov 2025 02:00 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The quantum of delayed payments to MSMEs has steadily declined from Rs 10.7 lakh crore in 2022 to Rs 7.34 lakh crore by March 2024, indicating a positive impact of policy measures, according to a new report.

The report provides a comprehensive update on the critical issue of delayed payments to Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in India, quantifying the value locked in delayed receivables at Rs 7.34 lakh crore (inflation-adjusted) as of March 2024, down from Rs 8.27 lakh crore in 2023 and the peak estimate of Rs 10.7 lakh crore in 2022.

The report by Global Alliance for Mass Entrepreneurship (GAME) and Federation of Indian Micro and Small & Medium Enterprises (FISME) and C2FO India was launched in the presence of V. Anantha Nageswaran, Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) and Ateesh Kumar Singh, Joint Secretary, Ministry of MSME.

Nageswaran said that “as noted in the report, not only is the due amount of the delayed payments coming down but also there has been progress in the invoices that are discounted on the TReDS platform, going from nothing to Rs 2.4 lakh crore and getting more and more businesses to onboard themselves. At the same time, we do appreciate that the issue of delayed payments is an important one and the efforts cannot be slackened at this stage and we need to keep at it.”

Commenting on the report, Singh said, “On access to credit, the central way to describe the problem for MSMEs is adequate credit, timely credit and affordable credit. But to figure out adequate, timely and affordable credit, we need to do a very strong deep dive into the system because the gap is not just related to the credit side, the gap is in several shapes, sizes and elements.”

He further elaborated that "there is a gender gap in respect to the credit, there are statutory gaps, there are regional gaps, there are sectoral gaps. It is a very important and certain requirement to move forward and find realistic, customised and actual solutions.”

The report calls for a coordinated, multi-pronged policy thrust. It urges strict enforcement of timelines and penalties through Section 43Bh, along with public disclosure of chronic defaulters. Scaling up TReDS as the mainstream platform for MSME payments, integrated with GST and Udyam data, is seen as critical.

The report advocates establishing faster and final dispute resolution mechanisms by expanding and strengthening Facilitation Councils and enabling institutional arbitration. It emphasizes reforming the Special Mention Account (SMA) classification to prevent premature choking of viable small businesses.

Moreover, expanding digital credit using GSTN and UPI data for accessible, cash-flow-based lending is necessary. Lastly, the Samadhaan portal needs realignment through automation, standard contracts, and transparent, real-time disclosure, said the report.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Also read
Published at : 26 Nov 2025 02:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Reforms MSME Government
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
‘Remove Gambhir, Ajit’: Coach, Selector Brutally Trolled After Test Series Defeat vs South Africa
‘Remove Gambhir, Ajit’: Coach, Selector Brutally Trolled After Test Series Defeat vs SA
Cricket
140 All-Out! South Africa Hand India Humbling 2-0 Test Series Defeat On Home Soil
140 All-Out! South Africa Hand India Humbling 2-0 Test Series Defeat On Home Soil
India
Rahul Gandhi Pledges To Stand First Against Any Attack On India’s Constitution
Rahul Gandhi Pledges To Stand First Against Any Attack On India’s Constitution
Cities
Live-In Partner Arrested After Thane Woman’s Body Discovered In Suitcase Near Creek
Live-In Partner Arrested After Thane Woman’s Body Discovered In Suitcase Near Creek
Advertisement

Videos

Constitution Day:
Delhi Car Blast: NIA Tracks Umar’s i20 Trail After Escape From Module
Breaking: Bollywood Names Surface in ₹252-Crore MD Drug Nexus; Police Probe Claims of International Links
Breaking: Major Drug Nexus Exposed as Key Accused Names Bollywood Figures in Ongoing Probe
Breaking: Students riot at VIT Sehore over unsafe food, water; vehicles torched in midnight chaos
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
LCA Crash - Should Not Hinder India’s Fighter Development Programme
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget