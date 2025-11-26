Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Gold Prices Climb On November 26, Check Gold Rates Today In Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, And More Cities

Gold Prices Climb On November 26, Check Gold Rates Today In Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, And More Cities

Gold Rate Today: Gold Price (22K per gram) in India today stands at Rs 11,740 in Delhi, Rs 11,725 in Mumbai, and Rs 11,730 in Ahmedabad.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 26 Nov 2025 11:48 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Gold Price Today: India, the world’s second-biggest gold consumer after China, still relies overwhelmingly on imports to satisfy its robust appetite for the metal. While efforts are underway to build stronger organised recycling channels and streamline formal collection points, recycled gold continues to represent only a small portion of total supply. This means global markets remain the primary source for meeting domestic demand, keeping India’s gold ecosystem closely linked to international price movements.

Since gold is traded worldwide in US dollars, fluctuations in the rupee have an immediate impact on local prices. A weaker rupee raises the landed cost of imported gold, making the metal more expensive for Indian buyers. Globally, gold’s direction is guided by a mix of economic and geopolitical triggers — from shifts in bond yields and policy moves by key central banks to broader changes in investor sentiment. Each of these factors plays a role in shaping the trend of international bullion prices, which in turn influences the Indian market.

Here Are The Latest Gold Rates Across 10 Major Cities In India:

Gold Rate In Delhi Today
 
The current gold rates in Delhi stand at Rs 12,806 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 11,740 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Chennai Today

The current gold rates in Chennai stand at Rs 12,873 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 11,800 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Bengaluru Today

The current gold rates in Bengaluru stand at Rs 12,791 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 11,725 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Mumbai Today

The current gold rates in Mumbai stand at Rs 12,791 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 11,725 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Pune Today

The current gold rates in Pune stand at Rs 12,791 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 11,725 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Kolkata Today

The current gold rates in Kolkata stand at Rs 12,791 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 11,725 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Ahmedabad Today

The current gold rates in Ahmedabad stand at Rs 12,796 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 11,730 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Hyderabad Today

The current gold rates in Hyderabad stand at Rs 12,791 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 11,725 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Indore Today

The current gold rates in Indore stand at Rs 12,796 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 11,730 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Lucknow Today

The current gold rates in Lucknow stand at Rs 12,806 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 11,740 per gram for 22-karat gold.

At the time of ongoing economic uncertainty and market swings, gold continues to be a go-to asset for those seeking financial security and long-term wealth preservation.

Published at : 26 Nov 2025 11:48 AM (IST)
