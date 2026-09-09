6 IPOs Open Today, Rs 4,500 Crore On Offer After 30 Years: Rentomojo, Karamtara And More

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Six mainboard IPOs opened Wednesday, a rare event in decades.

Twelve mainboard IPOs scheduled this week seek Rs 7,180 crore.

Primary market fundraising accelerated, 62 companies raised Rs 73,668 crore.

India's primary market is witnessing a rare rush of mainboard IPOs on Wednesday, September 9, with six companies opening their public issues on the same day, an occurrence not seen in nearly three decades.

The six IPOs are from Rentomojo, Asset Reconstruction Company (India), Manipal Payment & Identity Solutions, Steamhouse India, LCC Projects and Karamtara Engineering.

According to historical data from Prime Database, the last time exactly six IPOs opened for subscription on a single day was October 14, 1996. The primary market was particularly active during 1995 and 1996, with several instances of more than 10 public offerings opening together, reported Business Standard.

This time, however, the amount being raised is substantially larger. The six issues opening on Wednesday are expected to raise around Rs 4,509 crore.

A Busy Week For India's IPO Market

Wednesday's six-issue opening is part of an even larger burst of activity in India's primary market.

As many as 12 mainboard IPOs are scheduled to open between September 7 and September 11, with companies collectively targeting around Rs 7,180 crore.

The heightened activity follows a strong fundraising run in 2026. By the end of August, 62 mainboard companies had collectively raised Rs 73,668.97 crore through IPOs, according to the data cited.

August was particularly active, with 23 companies raising Rs 22,448.27 crore. In July, 12 IPOs raised Rs 28,648.49 crore.

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Which IPOs Are Opening Today?

The six offerings differ in both size and composition, with Rentomojo accounting for the largest issue among Wednesday's launches.

Rentomojo is seeking to raise Rs 1,255.57 crore. Its IPO includes a fresh issue of Rs 150 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 1,105.57 crore. The price band has been fixed at Rs 384-404 per share.

Karamtara Engineering is targeting Rs 875 crore through a combination of a Rs 675-crore fresh issue and a Rs 200-crore OFS. Its price band is Rs 241-254 per share.

Manipal Payment & Identity Solutions has set the size of its IPO at Rs 805 crore. The issue comprises Rs 320 crore of fresh shares and a Rs 485-crore OFS, with the price band fixed at Rs 322-339 per share.

Asset Reconstruction Company (India) is looking to raise Rs 732.97 crore. Unlike the three issues above, its IPO consists entirely of an offer for sale. The price band is Rs 132-139 per share.

The other two offerings are LCC Projects, which is targeting Rs 427.14 crore, and Steamhouse India, which plans to raise Rs 414 crore.

IPO Fundraising Has Accelerated In 2026

The September rush comes after a significant increase in mainboard IPO fundraising during the year.

By the end of August, 62 companies had raised Rs 73,668.97 crore through mainboard IPOs.

July saw 12 companies raise Rs 28,648.49 crore, while 23 companies raised Rs 22,448.27 crore in August.

With another 12 mainboard issues scheduled across the week, September has added to the pace of activity in India's primary market.

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