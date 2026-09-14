WATCH: Mohsin Naqvi Rushes Out Of Dubai Stadium After India Snub & 'Trophy Chor' Chants

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mohsin Naqvi left stadium after India refused to accept trophy.

India's trophy snub echoed last year's similar controversy.

Incident highlights cricket-politics in strained India-Pakistan relations.

Mohsin Naqvi Leaves Dubai Stadium: Mohsin Naqvi was at the centre of another dramatic scene in Dubai after India defeated Sri Lanka to win the Women’s Asia Cup 2026, with footage showing the Asian Cricket Council president and Pakistan minister leaving the stadium after a bunch of spectators chanted against him. Naqvi had been present at the Dubai International Stadium for the final and was expected to be involved in the trophy presentation. India, however, did not collect the silverware from him after their title triumph.

Mohsin Naqvi left the stadium in embarrassment after Team India refused to take the trophy from him.😂🔥 pic.twitter.com/3RnbHmtUKP September 13, 2026

The controversy then moved into the stands, where videos circulating online showed spectators chanting "Trophy Chor, Trophy Chor" (trophy thief) after Naqvi was spotted.

Naqvi Leaves Stadium Amid 'Trophy Chor' Chants

The footage shows Naqvi hurridly making his way out of the venue while the chants continue from the stands.

The episode quickly went viral, adding another layer to a trophy presentation that had already attracted considerable attention.

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India’s refusal to accept the trophy directly from Naqvi meant the post-match ceremony did not follow the traditional script.

The latest developments have revived memories of the previous Asia Cup, when India’s men’s team also declined to receive the trophy from Naqvi after winning the tournament.

The ACC and PCB chief, back then, had left with the trophy.

India’s Trophy Snub Echoes Last Year’s Controversy

The latest episode comes against the backdrop of strained India-Pakistan relations and the increasingly complicated intersection of cricket and politics.

Naqvi holds senior cricket administration roles as ACC president and PCB chief while also serving as Pakistan’s interior minister.

The 2025 Asia Cup final in Dubai produced a similar confrontation. India refused to accept the trophy from Naqvi, and the resulting presentation controversy became one of the defining moments of the tournament.

The current Women’s Asia Cup final has now produced another such episode.