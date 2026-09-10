India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsBusinessIpoNSE IPO Update: Rs 30,000 Crore Issue Now Likely At Rs 23,000 Crore, Here's Why

NSE IPO Update: Rs 30,000 Crore Issue Now Likely At Rs 23,000 Crore, Here's Why

NSE has filed an updated DRHP for its proposed IPO, with the issue size likely to shrink as PSU insurers and a Morgan Stanley-linked entity cut their planned OFS.

Written By : ABP Live Business |  Updated at : 10 Sep 2026 12:39 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • NSE's proposed IPO size reduced to ₹23,000 crore.
  • Existing shareholders, including insurers, cut their offer-for-sale.
  • Morgan Stanley-linked entity also reduced planned stake sale.

The National Stock Exchange's long-awaited public listing is set to be smaller than initially planned, with the proposed IPO now expected to raise around Rs 23,000 crore.

The exchange on Wednesday filed its updated draft red herring prospectus (UDRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and the stock exchanges, reported Moneycontrol. The revised proposal comes after some existing shareholders decided to reduce the number of NSE shares they intend to sell through the issue.

The IPO was estimated at around Rs 30,000 crore when NSE submitted its original draft papers in June.

Why Has The NSE IPO Size Come Down?

The change in the proposed issue size is linked to a reduction in the offer-for-sale (OFS) by some of NSE's existing shareholders, the report said.

Public-sector insurance companies that had planned to sell NSE shares have lowered the number of shares proposed to be offered. An entity associated with Morgan Stanley has also cut its planned stake sale.

Since the IPO is entirely an OFS, a reduction in the number of shares offered by these shareholders directly lowers the overall size of the issue.

NSE itself will not receive any money from the IPO.

Also Read : Brent Crude Crosses $100: OMCs Face Rs 5 Loss On Petrol, Rs 23 On Diesel; What It Means For India

What Was The Original Share Sale Plan?

When NSE filed its original DRHP, shareholders had proposed an OFS of 14.89 crore shares, equivalent to around 6 per cent of the exchange's equity.

Among the sellers were four public-sector insurers. GIC Re had proposed to offer up to 1.066 crore shares, while New India Assurance had planned to sell 1.05 crore shares.

National Insurance Company and United India Insurance Company had each proposed an OFS of 60 lakh shares.

Together, the four insurers had originally planned to sell around 3.37 crore NSE shares.

The report said the proposed sale by some of these insurers has since been reduced.

Morgan Stanley-Linked Entity Also Revises Share Sale

MS Strategic (Mauritius) Ltd, an entity linked to Morgan Stanley, has also reduced the number of NSE shares it plans to sell.

The original DRHP had proposed an OFS of 1.60 crore shares by MS Strategic.

The combined reduction by the shareholders has brought down the size of the proposed NSE offering from the level indicated in the initial draft papers.

Smaller IPO Despite Strong Institutional Interest

The reduction in the offer size comes even as the proposed NSE listing has attracted significant interest from institutional investors.

Sources said the institutional book has received interest of around Rs 85,000 crore.

The strong institutional response comes as NSE moves forward with its IPO process nearly a decade after it first began working towards a public listing.

The filing of the updated DRHP with SEBI and the stock exchanges marks another step in the exchange's long-running effort to list its shares publicly.

Also Read : Brent Crude Crosses $100: What Is Driving Oil Prices Higher Amid Strait Of Hormuz Disruption?

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the revised size of the National Stock Exchange's public listing?

The proposed IPO is now expected to raise around ₹23,000 crore, which is smaller than initially planned.

Why has the size of the NSE IPO been reduced?

The change is due to a reduction in the Offer-for-Sale (OFS) by some of NSE's existing shareholders. Public-sector insurance companies and an entity linked to Morgan Stanley have cut their planned share sales.

Will the National Stock Exchange receive funds from this IPO?

No, the IPO is entirely an Offer-for-Sale (OFS) by existing shareholders. NSE itself will not receive any money from the public listing.

What was the initial estimated size of the NSE IPO?

When NSE first submitted its original draft papers in June, the IPO was estimated to be around ₹30,000 crore.

About the author ABP Live Business

ABP Live Business is your daily window into India’s money matters, tracking stock market moves, gold and silver prices, auto industry shifts, global and domestic economic trends, and the fast-moving world of cryptocurrency, with sharp, reliable reporting that helps readers stay informed, invested, and ahead of the curve.
Read More
Published at : 10 Sep 2026 12:39 PM (IST)
Tags :
NSE Morgan Stanley NSE IPO NSE IPO Issue Size NSE Offer Size
Advertisement

Top Headlines

IPO
NSE IPO: Price Band Likely At Rs 1,700-1,785, Issue May Open Next Week, Says Report
NSE IPO: Price Band Likely At Rs 1,700-1,785, Issue May Open Next Week. Check Details
IPO
6 IPOs Open Today, Rs 4,500 Crore On Offer After 30 Years: Rentomojo, Karamtara And More
6 IPOs Open Today: Rs 4,500 Crore Up For Grabs As Mainboard IPO Rush Returns After 30 Years
IPO
NSE IPO GMP Hits Rs 285, Price Band Likely Near Rs 1,800. Here's What We Know So Far
NSE IPO GMP Hits Rs 285, Price Band Likely Near Rs 1,800. Here's What We Know So Far
IPO
NSE IPO: NSE May Trade Its Own Shares After BSE Listing, What The Proposed Plan Means
NSE IPO: NSE May Trade Its Own Shares After BSE Listing, What The Proposed Plan Means
Advertisement

Videos

AI Trend : Politicians Join ChatGPT Craze With Retro Looks
Ujjain Khade Hanuman Ji: 150-Year-Old Idol Remains Unmoved, Administration Puts Shifting Plan on Hold
UP Politics: Akash Anand Gets SP Invite After BSP Exit, Eyes on 2027 Dalit Vote
BSP Crisis: BJP Calls Akash Anand Row a Family Matter, Rules Out Any Immediate NDA Plan
BSP Breaking: Mayawati Expels Akash Anand, Questions His Loyalty and “Double Mind” Politics
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget