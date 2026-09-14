Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Bollywood, TV stars celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi by welcoming Bappa.

Sunita Ahuja danced to dhols; Shilpa Shetty performed aarti.

Karan Wahi, Rithvik Dhanjani recreated iconic TV style.

Ankita Lokhande, Arjun Bijlani, Hansika Motwani also welcomed idols.

Ganesh Chaturthi is being celebrated today, on September 14. Several Bollywood and television stars have marked the festival by bringing Ganpati Bappa home. Sunita Ahuja, Shilpa Shetty, Ankita Lokhande, Sambhavna Seth, Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina Bonnerjee, Arjun Bijlani, Karan Wahi, Rithvik Dhanjani and Hansika Motwani were among those seen welcoming the deity with festive enthusiasm.

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Sunita Ahuja Dances To Dhols As She Welcomes Ganpati

A day before Ganesh Chaturthi, Sunita Ahuja was spotted bringing a Ganesh idol home. Videos of her arrival quickly made their way onto social media, where users recalled that Sunita and Govinda have celebrated the festival together every year and asked about his absence.

Sunita was seen dancing to the beats of the dhols as she welcomed Ganpati Bappa, adding to the festive atmosphere surrounding the idol's arrival.

अभिनेत्री 𝗦𝘂𝗻𝗶𝘁𝗮 𝗔𝗵𝘂𝗷𝗮 ने घर पर गणपति बप्पा का स्वागत किया। 🥰🙏

बप्पा के आगमन से पूरा घर भक्तिमय हो गया। ❤️✨ pic.twitter.com/z4oxiYabiH — VINI 💞 (@_Attitude_Vini) September 13, 2026

Sambhavna Seth also brought Ganpati home with her family. She was spotted alongside her husband, Avinash, as the couple danced to the music while welcoming the idol. Sambhavna was also heard telling the paparazzi that her two children were waiting for Ganpati at home.

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Shilpa Shetty, another celebrity known for celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi every year, welcomed Ganpati alongside her husband Raj Kundra. Several pictures and videos of the couple performing aarti for Ganapati Bappa have surfaced on social media. Shilpa was seen dressed in a mint-green traditional outfit.

Arjun Bijlani, Ankita Lokhande And Hansika Motwani Join Festivities

Television actor Arjun Bijlani and his family also welcomed Ganpati Bappa home, continuing a family tradition that he has followed for more than a decade. The actor was recently seen on Chumbak and was previously part of Laughter Chefs - Unlimited Entertainment.

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Ankita Lokhande arrived to collect a Ganesh idol amid heavy rain in Mumbai. Dressed in a traditional brown and dark mustard-yellow suit, she was accompanied by her mother and young nephew, Advait. Ankita looked visibly delighted as she brought Bappa home for the celebrations.

Hansika Motwani was also spotted at a Ganpati pandal as she picked up Bappa for her home ahead of the festival. She wore a pink kurta set and had covered the face of the Ganesh idol with a red cloth.

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Karan Wahi And Rithvik Dhanjani Add A Nostalgic Twist

Karan Wahi and Rithvik Dhanjani brought a nostalgic element to their Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations by recreating Smriti Irani's iconic style from the popular television show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.

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Karan shared a video from their celebrations on social media, featuring the duo with eco-friendly Lord Ganesha idols made from clay. Their recreation of Smriti's much-loved TV style added a playful throwback element to the festivities.