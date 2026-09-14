Rajasthan Urban Local Body Polls: BJP Takes Early Lead As Counting Of Votes Underway

Jaipur: The ruling BJP took an early lead as counting of votes progressed on Monday for councillor posts in 309 urban local bodies across Rajasthan, winning 1,937 wards against the Congress' 1,646.

According to official figures available till 11.45 am, Independent candidates had won 1,040 wards, while the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) bagged 42, Bharat Adivasi Party (BAP) eight, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and CPI(M) six each and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) five.

Results for 4,690 of the total 10,245 wards had been declared till then. The figures include candidates who were elected unopposed.

A total of 77 candidates were elected unopposed before polling.

Counting began at 8 am at designated centres across the state amid tight security.

The elections, being seen as a major test for the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress ahead of the 2028 Assembly polls, were held in two phases on September 9 and 11.

A total of 10,245 councillors are to be elected in 309 urban local bodies, comprising 10 municipal corporations, 51 municipal councils and 248 municipalities.

More than 1.44 crore voters were eligible to exercise their franchise in the elections.

Polling for 162 urban local bodies was held in the first phase on September 9 with a 76.42 per cent voter turnout. The remaining 147 urban local bodies went to polls on September 11, recording a 70.68 per cent voter turnout.

The civic elections witnessed an intense campaign by the BJP and the Congress, while Independents and candidates of other parties were also in the fray in several urban bodies.

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, former chief minister Ashok Gehlot, Leader of Opposition in Rajasthan Assembly Tikaram Jully, BJP state president Madan Rathore and Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasra were among the prominent leaders who campaigned for their respective parties.

The elections are politically significant as the results will determine control of civic bodies across the state and provide an indication of the urban electoral mood nearly three years after the 2023 assembly polls.

In Jaipur Municipal Corporation, the state's largest civic body in the current elections, votes are being counted for 150 wards. Jaipur has more than 24 lakh electors.

After the councillor results, the process for constitution of the urban local bodies will move to the election of their heads.

Mayors and chairpersons will be elected on September 21, while deputy mayors, deputy chairpersons and municipal vice-presidents will be elected on September 22.

In the previous municipal elections held between November 2019 and February 2021, Rajasthan had 196 urban local bodies comprising 7,500 wards. After the elections for mayors and chairpersons, the Congress controlled 123 of the 196 bodies and the BJP controlled 64, while Independents and other parties headed nine.

The number of urban local bodies has increased following the creation of new municipalities, the expansion and reorganisation of existing urban areas and delimitation. The current polls have also brought new bodies under a common statewide election cycle, unlike the staggered elections held between 2019 and 2021.

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)