IndiGo Just Added A New Fare Option And It Is The Cheapest One Yet

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Bookings open July 1, 2026; direct channels exclusively.

It allows passengers to control their travel spending better.

Expands IndiGo's diverse fare portfolio for all travellers.

IndiGo has introduced a new entry-level fare option called IndiGo Lite for economy class passengers. Designed for travellers who fly with only cabin baggage, this fare allows passengers to pay only for what they actually use. Bookings for IndiGo Lite open on July 1, 2026, and travel under this fare begins July 15, 2026. The fare is available exclusively on IndiGo's direct channels, including its website, mobile app, and contact centre, and will not be listed on third-party booking platforms.

What Does IndiGo Lite Offer And Who Can Book It?

IndiGo Lite will be available on both domestic and international non-stop routes. Passengers can book it for one-way, round-trip, and multi-city travel. The fare applies to both adult and child travellers.

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Since bookings are only available through IndiGo's own channels, passengers will need to visit the airline's website, use the mobile app, or call the contact centre to access this fare. Third-party travel platforms will not carry it, at least for now.

The core idea behind IndiGo Lite is straightforward: if you are not checking in any luggage, you should not have to pay for that service. This fare gives travellers more control over their travel spending by letting them choose only the services they need.

Why IndiGo Is Expanding Its Fare Portfolio

IndiGo has been steadily working on breaking down its fare structure to suit different types of travellers. The airline already offers options like Saver, Flexi, and Upfront fares. IndiGo Lite is the newest addition to this lineup and sits at the entry level.

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The addition is likely to benefit travellers who take short trips with minimal baggage and do not want to pay for checked-in luggage. By separating the cost of baggage from the base fare, IndiGo is giving budget-conscious flyers a more transparent pricing structure.

The roughly two-week gap between booking opening and travel start gives passengers time to plan their trips under this new option.