Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessIndiGo Faces Antitrust Scrutiny As CCI Mulls Probe Post Flight Cancellations: Report

IndiGo Faces Antitrust Scrutiny As CCI Mulls Probe Post Flight Cancellations: Report

The CCI is now reportedly weighing whether to step in, raising the possibility of an antitrust probe alongside the government’s ongoing investigation led by the DGCA, media reports said.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 10 Dec 2025 10:14 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

India’s largest airline, IndiGo, is facing mounting regulatory pressure after weeks of severe operational disruption that left thousands of passengers stranded and airfares surging. 

With the aviation crisis yet to fully settle, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) is now reportedly weighing whether to step in, raising the possibility of an antitrust probe alongside the government’s ongoing investigation led by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

At the centre of the storm is IndiGo’s dominant position in India’s skies. The airline controls about 65 per cent of the domestic aviation market, a scale that has drawn regulatory scrutiny as prolonged cancellations and crew shortages triggered chaos across airports.

Why the CCI Is Watching IndiGo Closely

According to a report in The Economic Times, the CCI is examining whether IndiGo’s conduct during the disruption could amount to an abuse of market dominance. The focus, media reports say, would be on whether the airline restricted services or imposed unfair conditions on passengers at a time when alternatives were limited.

Under competition law, the CCI has the authority to initiate an inquiry on its own if it receives information or complaints from stakeholders, or even a reference from the government. If the regulator finds a prima facie case of anti-competitive behaviour, it can order a formal investigation. While the CCI is still assessing developments, a decision on whether to proceed is expected soon.

That said, the broader investigation into the airline’s operational failures is being led by the DGCA. Even if the antitrust regulator steps in, aviation authorities will remain at the forefront of the government’s response.

What Triggered the Crisis

IndiGo’s troubles escalated after an acute crew shortage forced the cancellation of more than 5,500 flights over recent weeks. The knock-on effect was immediate and severe. Tens of thousands of travellers were left stranded across airports, while last-minute fares spiked sharply as capacity shrank.

The scale of disruption prompted intervention at the highest levels of government. Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu summoned IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers to the ministry to seek an explanation and assess the airline’s recovery plan.

Government Orders Deeper Flight Cuts

As part of its response, the ministry ordered a 10 per cent reduction in IndiGo’s planned winter operations. This move doubled the earlier 5 per cent curtailment imposed by the DGCA earlier in the week.

With IndiGo operating around 2,200 flights daily, the directive translates into the cancellation of over 200 flights each day. Officials described the decision as necessary to restore operational stability, even as the airline maintained that its network was steadily improving.

IndiGo said it would operate nearly 1,900 flights on Wednesday, compared with more than 2,200 flights a day under its winter schedule. The DGCA has also asked the carrier to submit a revised flight schedule by Wednesday.

Airline Response: ‘All Destinations Will Be Maintained’

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, IndiGo said the curtailment was aimed at stabilising services and reducing cancellations. “The ministry considers it necessary to curtail the overall IndiGo routes, which will help in stabilising the airline’s operations and lead to reduced cancellations. A curtailment of 10 per cent has been ordered. While abiding with it, IndiGo will continue to cover all its destinations as before,” the airline said.

The carrier added that it had been directed to comply with all government instructions, including fare caps and passenger convenience measures, without any exceptions. Naidu also confirmed that discussions had taken place with the airline’s top management.

For IndiGo, the coming weeks could prove crucial. With scrutiny from both aviation and competition regulators, the airline must demonstrate that it can stabilise operations without compromising passenger rights or risk facing deeper regulatory consequences in one of the worst crises it has faced in recent years.

Also read
Published at : 10 Dec 2025 10:14 AM (IST)
Tags :
CCI Flights Cancelled IndiGo News IndiGo Antitrust IndiGo Flights Cancelled IndiGo Antitrust Investigation
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
VIDEO: Pak Army Spokesperson Slammed For Winking At Journalist During Briefing On Imran Khan | WATCH
VIDEO: Pak Army Spokesperson Slammed For Winking At Journalist During Briefing On Imran Khan | WATCH
Cities
Co-Owner In Goa Nightclub Tragedy Arrested As Luthra Brothers Remain Untraceable
Co-Owner In Goa Nightclub Tragedy Arrested As Luthra Brothers Remain Untraceable
India
No Relief For Mehul Choksi As Belgium Court Rejects Appeal Against Extradition
No Relief For Mehul Choksi As Belgium Court Rejects Appeal Against Extradition
World
‘We Don’t Have A Moral Right’: Zelensky Rejects Territorial Concessions Despite Trump’s New Proposal
‘We Don’t Have A Moral Right’: Zelensky Rejects Territorial Concessions Despite Trump’s New Proposal
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: NIA Conducts Forest Searches in Anantnag in Delhi Car Blast Investigation
Breaking: NDA Parliamentary Party Meeting to Begin Shortly, PM Modi to Address MPs
Breaking: Sensex Falls Over 500 Points for Second Day, Markets Reeling Under Heavy Selling
UP ATS Seeks Data as Over 545 Sanitation Workers Go Missing from 17 Municipal Corporations
Breaking: Fadnavis–Shinde Hold Key Meeting, Agree to Contest Maharashtra Civic Polls Together
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
AAP's MCD Byelection Rout: Four Indications For Arvind Kejriwal He Cannot Ignore
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget