IndiGo Faces Antitrust Scrutiny As CCI Mulls Probe Post Flight Cancellations: Report

India’s largest airline, IndiGo, is facing mounting regulatory pressure after weeks of severe operational disruption that left thousands of passengers stranded and airfares surging.

With the aviation crisis yet to fully settle, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) is now reportedly weighing whether to step in, raising the possibility of an antitrust probe alongside the government’s ongoing investigation led by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

At the centre of the storm is IndiGo’s dominant position in India’s skies. The airline controls about 65 per cent of the domestic aviation market, a scale that has drawn regulatory scrutiny as prolonged cancellations and crew shortages triggered chaos across airports.

Why the CCI Is Watching IndiGo Closely

According to a report in The Economic Times, the CCI is examining whether IndiGo’s conduct during the disruption could amount to an abuse of market dominance. The focus, media reports say, would be on whether the airline restricted services or imposed unfair conditions on passengers at a time when alternatives were limited.

Under competition law, the CCI has the authority to initiate an inquiry on its own if it receives information or complaints from stakeholders, or even a reference from the government. If the regulator finds a prima facie case of anti-competitive behaviour, it can order a formal investigation. While the CCI is still assessing developments, a decision on whether to proceed is expected soon.

That said, the broader investigation into the airline’s operational failures is being led by the DGCA. Even if the antitrust regulator steps in, aviation authorities will remain at the forefront of the government’s response.

What Triggered the Crisis

IndiGo’s troubles escalated after an acute crew shortage forced the cancellation of more than 5,500 flights over recent weeks. The knock-on effect was immediate and severe. Tens of thousands of travellers were left stranded across airports, while last-minute fares spiked sharply as capacity shrank.

The scale of disruption prompted intervention at the highest levels of government. Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu summoned IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers to the ministry to seek an explanation and assess the airline’s recovery plan.

Government Orders Deeper Flight Cuts

As part of its response, the ministry ordered a 10 per cent reduction in IndiGo’s planned winter operations. This move doubled the earlier 5 per cent curtailment imposed by the DGCA earlier in the week.

With IndiGo operating around 2,200 flights daily, the directive translates into the cancellation of over 200 flights each day. Officials described the decision as necessary to restore operational stability, even as the airline maintained that its network was steadily improving.

IndiGo said it would operate nearly 1,900 flights on Wednesday, compared with more than 2,200 flights a day under its winter schedule. The DGCA has also asked the carrier to submit a revised flight schedule by Wednesday.

Airline Response: ‘All Destinations Will Be Maintained’

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, IndiGo said the curtailment was aimed at stabilising services and reducing cancellations. “The ministry considers it necessary to curtail the overall IndiGo routes, which will help in stabilising the airline’s operations and lead to reduced cancellations. A curtailment of 10 per cent has been ordered. While abiding with it, IndiGo will continue to cover all its destinations as before,” the airline said.

The carrier added that it had been directed to comply with all government instructions, including fare caps and passenger convenience measures, without any exceptions. Naidu also confirmed that discussions had taken place with the airline’s top management.

For IndiGo, the coming weeks could prove crucial. With scrutiny from both aviation and competition regulators, the airline must demonstrate that it can stabilise operations without compromising passenger rights or risk facing deeper regulatory consequences in one of the worst crises it has faced in recent years.