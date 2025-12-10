Stock Markets Open Almost Flat, Sensex Opens At 84,717, Nifty Tests 25,900

The Indian benchmark indices opened almost flat with marginal gains on Wednesday at 9:15 AM as the Sensex opened at 84,717 or 51 points higher and the Nifty opened trade at 25,842 or almost 4 points higher.

In the 30-share BSE Sensex, among the top gainers were stocks such as Trent, Bajaj Finserv, Ultra Cement, Tata Steel and Adani Ports. Meanwhile, the laggards included stocks like Maruti, State Bank of India, TCS, ICICI Bank and Infosys.

In the broader markets, the Nifty Microcap 250 increased 0.34 per cent. Sectorally, Nifty Media jumped 0.78 per cent.

In the pre-open session at 9:03 AM, the Sensex traded above 84,418 or 247 points lower and the Nifty tested 25,900 falling more than 35 points.

The Gift Nifty was also trading at 25,905.50 or 7 points lower at 8:46 AM.

What Do Experts Say?

“Domestic markets started on a weaker note as investors booked profits, staying cautious ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s policy decision. The weakness in the rupee, continued foreign fund outflows, and uncertainty around the US–India trade deal also dampened sentiment. IT stocks were the biggest drag, while PSU banks, realty and consumer durables saw buying interest, with small-cap stocks outperforming broader indices," Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Ltd said.

“Although markets are largely pricing in a 25-basis-point rate cut by the Fed and a possible rate hike by the Bank of Japan, the outlook and guidance for 2026 will be the key driver,” he added.

"Fresh worries over potential tariffs on Indian rice exports pressured agricultural stocks, while continued selling by foreign investors and the rupee slipping beyond the 90-per-dollar mark kept overall market sentiment under strain," said Ajit Mishra, SVP – Research, Religare Broking Ltd.