RBI Repo Cut Sparks Big Question: Should You Switch Lenders Now?

Adhil Shetty, CEO, BankBazaar.com

A repo rate cut signals cheaper borrowing costs across retail loan segments. When the Reserve Bank of India reduces the repo rate, banks and housing finance companies can borrow funds at a lower cost. Ideally, this benefit is passed on to home loan borrowers through lower EMIs and reduced total interest outgo. But the reality is often mixed. Some lenders pass on the benefit swiftly, while others delay it or offer only a partial reduction. That gap between expectation and outcome is where switching lender becomes relevant. A switch, when timed wisely, can improve your cash flow and sharply reduce your interest burden.

How an RBI Repo Rate Cut Helps Borrowers

Ever since the external benchmark for linking loans was implemented by the central bank, the repo rate has become the primary lever influencing borrowing costs. When the central bank cuts this rate, banks’ funding costs fall. External benchmark–linked home loans, such as those tied to the repo-linked lending rate (RLLR), transmit changes more quickly than older benchmarks like the MCLR. Faster transmission means a smoother and quicker fall in your EMI.

For instance, you have a Rs 40 lakh home loan taken for 20 years at 9 per cent. A 25-basis-point (0.25 per cent) rate cut brings the rate down to 8.75 per cent. The EMI falls from roughly Rs 35,989 to Rs 34,890, a saving of Rs 1,099 each month. Over the full tenure, this reduction significantly reduces your interest outgo, illustrating how even a modest policy move can deliver meaningful savings for borrowers.

When Your Existing Lender Does Not Pass on the Benefit

Not every lender moves at the same speed. Banks with RLLR-linked loans tend to pass on cuts faster because the benchmark is external and directly tied to the repo rate. Housing finance companies, which do not borrow from the RBI, often respond more slowly. Reset frequency also matters. Some lenders revise rates every quarter, while others reset them only once a year. Borrowers can check their loan statement or benchmark reset date to know whether they have received the full benefit.

The Right Time to Switch Lenders

Timing is everything. In the early years of a home loan, you pay more interest because the EMI consists mostly of interest rather than principal. That makes even a small rate drop valuable. As a rule of thumb, switching is most effective when the rate gap between your existing lender and the market is at least 25–50 basis points. A longer remaining tenure amplifies the savings.

Take a borrower with a Rs 60 lakh loan at 9.3 per cent, with 18 years left. If a new lender offers 8.8 per cent, the EMI drops by roughly Rs 1,876 per month. More importantly, the borrower saves significantly on interest over the remaining tenure simply by shifting to a lower rate. The combination of early-tenure switching, a meaningful rate gap, and a long residual term creates a strong case for refinancing.

Costs of Switching You Mustn’t Ignore

Switching usually involves processing fees, legal and valuation charges, administration fees, and in some cases, MOD (Memorandum of Deposit of Title Deed) charges. New lenders may also request fresh credit reports as part of the offer. If switching costs are high and the rate gap is small, the breakeven point stretches, reducing the practical benefit. This is why borrowers should calculate the payoff period before making the jump.

When Switching May Not Make Sense

Switching is not always the right move. If you are in the final phase of your loan, the outstanding principal is much lower and the interest component is already declining. A small rate reduction barely shifts the needle. Similarly, if the rate difference after factoring in costs is negligible, the effort of switching may outweigh the reward. Borrowers who prepay aggressively also benefit less from small rate cuts, as they reduce their interest burden through repayment rather than refinancing.

The smart approach is to check whether your lender has passed on the benefit, compare prevailing market rates, and weigh the savings against the switching costs. When the rate gap is meaningful and the tenure long, refinancing can significantly cut your interest burden and bring you closer to a debt-free life.

(The author is CEO, BankBazaar.com. This article has been published as part of a special arrangement with BankBazaar)