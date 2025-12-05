The Ministry of Civil Aviation on Friday said it has issued urgent directions to airlines, with a special focus on IndiGo, to immediately stabilise severely disrupted flight schedules and restore normal operations without delay. Two separate orders have been rolled out to address passenger hardship and bring services back on track at the earliest.

Officials said flight operations are expected to begin normalising from midnight tonight, with full stability likely over the next couple of days. The Centre asserted it is closely monitoring the crisis and is in constant touch with all stakeholders to ensure that passenger inconvenience is minimised.

Midnight Normalisation Plan Takes Shape

As part of the immediate relief measures, passengers have been advised to track real-time delays from home through the information systems installed by IndiGo and other airlines. In case of cancellations, IndiGo has been directed to ensure automatic and full refunds for affected tickets.

For stranded travellers, airlines will arrange hotel accommodation wherever required. The ministry has also emphasised special care for senior citizens, assuring that they will be provided lounge access so they are not subjected to undue discomfort.

Refunds, Hotels and Refreshments for Affected Flyers

Passengers on delayed flights will be offered refreshments and other essential support at airports. To tighten oversight, a 24x7 control room has been activated at the Ministry of Civil Aviation to monitor the situation in real time and respond to emerging issues swiftly.

The Central Government said it remains fully alert to the woes of air travellers and is working continuously with airlines, airport operators and regulators. It added that every possible step, including rule relaxations announced by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation on Friday, will be taken to restore schedules, stabilise operations and ease the hardships faced by the travelling public.