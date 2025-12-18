IndiGo Flight Crisis: Parliament Grills COO Over Mass Cancellations, Flags 'Evasive' Replies

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





India’s largest airline, IndiGo, found itself under intense scrutiny this week as a parliamentary panel examined the mass flight cancellations and delays that disrupted air travel across the country this month.

The hearing, attended by senior airline executives and top aviation officials, ended without clear answers, with members terming several responses “evasive and unconvincing”, reported PTI.

The meeting was convened by the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture, chaired by JD(U) leader Sanjay Jha, following widespread passenger distress after hundreds of flights were cancelled over several days beginning December 2.

What Triggered the Parliamentary Review

The disruptions came soon after the rollout of revised Flight Duty Time Limitation (FDTL) norms, which govern how long pilots and crew can operate. Thousands of passengers were left stranded at airports nationwide, prompting questions over whether airlines and regulators were adequately prepared for the change.

The panel reportedly sought to fix responsibility for the operational breakdown but did not arrive at a final conclusion. Members decided to await the outcome of a separate investigation ordered by the Civil Aviation Ministry before drawing accountability.

‘Evasive And Unconvincing’ Responses Raise Red Flags

During the nearly four-hour-long session, IndiGo Chief Operating Officer Isidro Porqueras was questioned alongside senior officials from the Ministry of Civil Aviation and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). Citing a source familiar with the discussions, the report said the explanations offered by IndiGo and the regulator were perceived as evasive, with repeated attempts to attribute the disruption to technical issues rather than accepting direct responsibility.

Some committee members raised sharper concerns, questioning whether the ministry had underestimated the impact of the revised FDTL norms or whether IndiGo’s cancellations were an “arms-twisting tactic” aimed at securing exemptions from the new rules.

The panel, however, stopped short of endorsing either view, choosing instead to wait for the findings of the official inquiry.

Inquiry Underway, Report Due December 28

The Civil Aviation Ministry has constituted a four-member committee to investigate the circumstances that led to the large-scale disruption. The committee’s report is expected by December 28, after which the parliamentary panel is likely to revisit the issue.

Representing IndiGo at the hearing was a team led by COO Porqueras, while Civil Aviation Secretary Samir Kumar Sinha headed the delegation from the ministry and DGCA. Executives from Air India, Air India Express, Akasa Air and SpiceJet were also present, reflecting the broader industry-wide implications of the FDTL rollout.

MPs Flag Passenger Distress And Fare Surge

Members of Parliament said they had taken serious note of the inconvenience caused to travellers, many of whom faced last-minute cancellations, missed connections and limited rebooking options. Several MPs attending the Winter Session in New Delhi were themselves impacted by flight disruptions, one member said.

In addition to operational chaos, MPs flagged complaints from constituents over sharp spikes in airfares during the disruption period, raising concerns about consumer protection during crisis situations.

DGCA Notices And IndiGo’s Response

Following the episode, the DGCA issued notices to IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers and COO Isidro Porqueras, seeking explanations for the cancellations. The airline had grounded hundreds of flights across the network for multiple days.

In an earlier statement, IndiGo said the board of its parent company, InterGlobe Aviation, had constituted a Crisis Management Group that was meeting regularly to monitor the situation. The airline said its board was making every effort to address passenger grievances and ensure refunds to affected customers.