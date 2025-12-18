December 18 Bank Holiday: Check Which States Will See Bank Closures

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Banks will remain shut on Thursday, December 18, to mark the death anniversary of renowned Khasi poet U Soso Tham, according to the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) holiday calendar for 2025. With multiple regional and national holidays lined up, customers are advised to plan their banking needs in advance.

Below is a state-wise breakdown of bank holidays scheduled for the remainder of December.

December 18: U Soso Tham Death Anniversary (Meghalaya)

Banks across Meghalaya will remain closed on December 18 in observance of the death anniversary of U Soso Tham, a celebrated Khasi poet and social reformer. The day is marked by cultural and literary events held in his memory.

December 19: Goa Liberation Day

Banks in Goa will remain closed on Friday, December 19, to commemorate Goa Liberation Day, which marks the state’s liberation from Portuguese rule.

December 20 and 22: Losoong/Namsung Festival (Sikkim)

Sikkim will observe bank holidays on December 20 (Saturday) and December 22 (Monday) due to the Losoong/Namsung festival. The festival marks the traditional Sikkimese New Year and is celebrated across the state.

December 24–26: Christmas Holidays

Bank closures continue around Christmas across several states:

December 24 (Wednesday): Banks closed in Nagaland, Meghalaya and Mizoram for Christmas Eve

December 25 (Thursday): Banks closed nationwide on account of Christmas

December 26 (Friday): Banks closed again in Nagaland, Meghalaya and Mizoram

These states will see four consecutive days of disruption to regular banking services due to the holidays and the weekend.

December 27–28: Weekend Closures

The fourth Saturday (December 27) and Sunday (December 28) are regular weekly holidays for banks across most parts of the country.

December 30: U Kiang Nangbah Death Anniversary (Meghalaya)

Banks in Meghalaya will remain closed on Tuesday, December 30, to observe the death anniversary of freedom fighter U Kiang Nangbah, who played a key role in the resistance against British colonial rule.

December 31: New Year’s Eve and Imoinu Iratpa Festival

On December 31, banks will remain closed in Mizoram and Manipur due to New Year’s Eve and the Imoinu Iratpa festival, a major cultural event in Manipur.

Digital Banking Services to Remain Available

While physical bank branches will be closed on several days, customers can continue to access online banking, mobile banking and ATM services. With multiple closures scheduled through the month, customers are advised to plan essential banking transactions in advance to avoid inconvenience.