Gold Price Today: Check December 18 Rates For 22 Karat And 24 Karat Gold In Major Cities

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





22K & 24K Gold Price Today: Gold and silver prices eased in early trade on Thursday as investors booked profits following the recent rally that pushed bullion to record highs. A marginal strengthening of the US dollar, along with caution ahead of crucial US inflation data, weighed on sentiment in the precious metals market.

Traders noted that Gold Rates in India declined, with Gold prices in Delhi and other key metros reflecting the latest rise.

The decline followed a strong performance in the previous trading session, when both gold and silver had ended at elevated levels. On Wednesday, gold February futures on the MCX closed 0.36 per cent higher at Rs 1,34,894 per 10 grams. Silver prices witnessed a sharp surge during the session, touching a fresh record high of Rs 2,07,833 per kg before settling 4.9 per cent higher at Rs 2,07,435 per kg.

Key Inflation Data in Focus

Market participants are now closely tracking the release of the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for November, scheduled later on Thursday. Investors are also awaiting the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) inflation figures due on Friday.

These inflation readings are expected to be critical in shaping expectations around the future interest rate trajectory of the US Federal Reserve. Analysts said bullion prices could find further upside support if inflation data comes in below market expectations, as softer readings would reinforce hopes of interest rate cuts.

Apart from US economic data, investors are also watching the Bank of Japan’s policy decision due on Friday. The central bank is widely expected to raise its benchmark interest rate to the highest level in nearly three decades, a move that could trigger volatility across global financial markets and influence precious metal prices.

Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On Dec 18

Gold Rate In Delhi Today



The current gold rates in Delhi stand at Rs 13,499 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 12,375 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Chennai Today

The current gold rates in Chennai stand at Rs 13,571 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 12,440 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Bengaluru Today

The current gold rates in Bengaluru stand at Rs 13,484 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 12,360 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Mumbai Today

The current gold rates in Mumbai stand at Rs 13,484 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 12,360 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Pune Today

The current gold rates in Pune stand at Rs 13,484 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 12,360 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Kolkata Today

The current gold rates in Kolkata stand at Rs 13,484 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 12,360 per gram for 22-karat gold.