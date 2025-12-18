Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessPersonal FinanceGold Price Today: Check December 18 Rates For 22 Karat And 24 Karat Gold In Major Cities

Gold Price Today: Check December 18 Rates For 22 Karat And 24 Karat Gold In Major Cities

Get the LIVE 22-carat and 24-carat gold price today (Dec 18) in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, and all major Indian cities. Check daily rate fluctuations on ABP News.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 18 Dec 2025 11:53 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

22K & 24K Gold Price Today: Gold and silver prices eased in early trade on Thursday as investors booked profits following the recent rally that pushed bullion to record highs. A marginal strengthening of the US dollar, along with caution ahead of crucial US inflation data, weighed on sentiment in the precious metals market.

Traders noted that Gold Rates in India  declined, with Gold prices in Delhi and other key metros reflecting the latest rise.

The decline followed a strong performance in the previous trading session, when both gold and silver had ended at elevated levels. On Wednesday, gold February futures on the MCX closed 0.36 per cent higher at Rs 1,34,894 per 10 grams. Silver prices witnessed a sharp surge during the session, touching a fresh record high of Rs 2,07,833 per kg before settling 4.9 per cent higher at Rs 2,07,435 per kg.

Key Inflation Data in Focus

Market participants are now closely tracking the release of the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for November, scheduled later on Thursday. Investors are also awaiting the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) inflation figures due on Friday.

These inflation readings are expected to be critical in shaping expectations around the future interest rate trajectory of the US Federal Reserve. Analysts said bullion prices could find further upside support if inflation data comes in below market expectations, as softer readings would reinforce hopes of interest rate cuts.

Apart from US economic data, investors are also watching the Bank of Japan’s policy decision due on Friday. The central bank is widely expected to raise its benchmark interest rate to the highest level in nearly three decades, a move that could trigger volatility across global financial markets and influence precious metal prices.

Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On Dec 18

Gold Rate In Delhi Today
 
The current gold rates in Delhi stand at Rs 13,499 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 12,375 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Chennai Today

The current gold rates in Chennai stand at Rs 13,571 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 12,440 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Bengaluru Today

The current gold rates in Bengaluru stand at Rs 13,484 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 12,360 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Mumbai Today

The current gold rates in Mumbai stand at Rs 13,484 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 12,360 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Pune Today

The current gold rates in Pune stand at Rs 13,484 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 12,360 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Kolkata Today

The current gold rates in Kolkata stand at Rs 13,484 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 12,360 per gram for 22-karat gold.

City 22k Gold Per Gram 24k Gold Per Gram
Gold Rate in Delhi 12,375 13,499
Gold Rate in Chennai 12,440 13,571
Gold Rate in Bangalore 12,360 13,484
Gold Rate in Mumbai 12,360 13,484
Gold Rate in Pune 12,360 13,484
Gold Rate in Kolkata 12,360 13,484
Gold Rate in Hyderabad 12,360 13,484
Gold Rate in Ahmedabad 12,365 13,489
Gold Rate in Indore 12,365 13,489
Gold Rate in Lucknow 12,375 13,499
Gold Rate in Coimbatore 12,440 13,571
Gold Rate in Bhubaneswar 12,360 13,484
Gold Rate in Mysore 12,360 13,484
Gold Rate in Kanpur 12,375 13,499
Gold Rate in Salem 12,440 13,571
Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam 12,360 13,484
Gold Rate in Vijayawada 12,360 13,484
Gold Rate in Patna 12,365 13,489

 

Also read
Published at : 18 Dec 2025 11:53 AM (IST)
Tags :
Gold Price Kolkata Gold Price Mumbai Gold Price Today Gold Rate Delhi Gold Rate Chennai Gold Price Bengaluru Daily Gold Price
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
‘What’s Wrong With That?’ Giriraj Singh Defends Nitish Kumar After Hijab Controversy
‘What’s Wrong With That?’ Giriraj Singh Defends Nitish Kumar After Hijab Controversy
India
'Should’ve Scheduled In...': Shashi Tharoor Reacts As Smog Washes Out IND Vs SA 4th T20I In Lucknow
'Should’ve Scheduled In...': Shashi Tharoor Reacts As Smog Washes Out IND Vs SA 4th T20I In Lucknow
World
Putin Labels European Leaders 'Piglets,' Vows To Seize More Ukrainian Land
Putin Labels European Leaders 'Piglets,' Vows To Seize More Ukrainian Land
Celebrities
‘Truly Beautiful Work’: Lionel Messi Praises Vantara During Jamnagar Visit
‘Truly Beautiful Work’: Lionel Messi Praises Vantara During Jamnagar Visit
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi Air Pollution: Dense Smog Grips Delhi-NCR Again, Strict Curbs Begin as Visibility Drops and Pollution Worsens
Breaking: Delhi Enforces Strict Anti-Pollution Rules as Smog Chokes NCR, Only BS6, CNG, EVs Allowed Entry
Breaking: Rahul Gandhi Arrives in Berlin, Receives Warm Welcome at Airport
Breaking: Eight Children Injured as Speeding Vehicle Hits School Van in Jaipur
PM Modi In Ethopian Parliament: India, Ethiopia Elevate Ties to Strategic Partnership, Strengthen Trade, Technology, and Agriculture
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Tech
ABP Live Tech
OPINION | Does Imposition Of US Tariffs Present A Strategic Opportunity For India’s Energy Security?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget