Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessDGCA Cracks Down On IndiGo: On-Site Checks At 11 Airports As Flight Chaos Continues

DGCA Cracks Down On IndiGo: On-Site Checks At 11 Airports As Flight Chaos Continues

In an unusual move, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has stationed officials inside IndiGo’s corporate headquarters and launched surprise inspections across 11 airports.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 11 Dec 2025 12:09 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

India’s aviation regulator has turned up the heat on IndiGo after the airline’s massive operational disruptions left thousands of passengers stranded across airports. 

In an unusual move, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has stationed officials inside IndiGo’s corporate headquarters and launched surprise inspections across 11 airports.

This move has been undertaken to help restore order, ensure safety, and prevent a repeat of the chaos, reported Business Standard.

Why Is The DGCA Intervening Now?

IndiGo has been grappling with widespread cancellations over the past week, triggered largely by crew shortages following the rollout of new Flight Duty Time Limitation (FDTL) norms. The directive mandates longer rest periods for pilots and cabin crew, a change designed to improve safety but one that caught the airline unprepared.

Even as IndiGo declared on Tuesday that operations had "fully stabilised" with more than 1,800 flights operating, the airline still cancelled over 450 flights that day and around 220 on Wednesday. This persistent disruption, along with passenger complaints about lack of information, refunds and assistance, prompted DGCA action.

New Oversight Team: What Will It Do?

On Wednesday, the DGCA announced the formation of an oversight team comprising eight senior captains. Their mandate is sweeping and leaves little out of bounds. The team will examine:

  • Fleet strength and aircraft availability
  • Pilot numbers, rest schedules and crew utilisation
  • Last‑minute absenteeism among staff
  • Daily flight loads and sectors affected by disruptions

Two DGCA team members, along with two government officials, will now be physically present at IndiGo’s Gurugram headquarters. Their daily duties include monitoring flight cancellations (domestic and international), refund timelines, on‑time performance, passenger compensation status, and baggage‑handling and return issues Both teams are required to submit daily reports directly to the DGCA.

Which Airports Will Be Inspected And Why?

To get a ground‑level view of the situation, the DGCA has ordered immediate on‑site inspections across 11 airports: Nagpur, Jaipur, Bhopal, Surat, Tirupati, Vijayawada, Shirdi, Cochin, Lucknow, Amritsar and Dehradun.

The regulator says the inspections are meant to evaluate operational readiness amid disruptions, overall safety parameters, terminal congestion and queue management, delay and cancellation handling procedures, and the functioning of airline help desks. 

Further, these checks will look into whether vulnerable passengers such as seniors, children and pregnant women receive timely assistance, and the accuracy and timeliness of information shared with flyers. Inspecting officers must file reports within 24 hours of each assessment.

DGCA Summons IndiGo CEO

Adding more pressure on the airline, the DGCA has summoned IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers to appear on Thursday. He is expected to provide a detailed account of the disruptions, updated operational data, and corrective measures taken so far

This move signals the regulator’s intent to hold the airline leadership responsible for mismanagement, particularly the lack of advance communication to passengers.

Also read
Published at : 11 Dec 2025 12:09 PM (IST)
Tags :
IndiGo News DGCA IndiGo Flights Cancelled IndiGo Flight Cancellations Indigo Flights Today DGCA Airport Checks
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
‘Cutting Our Nose To ...’: US Lawmaker Uses Modi–Putin Selfie To Warn Washington On India Policy
‘Cutting Our Nose To ...’: US Lawmaker Uses Modi–Putin Selfie To Warn Washington On India Policy
News
Goa Night Club Fire, Owners Luthra Brothers Detained In Thailand
Goa Night Club Fire, Owners Luthra Brothers Detained In Thailand
Cities
Luthra Brothers Under Fire As Goa Nightclub Owners' Passports Get Suspended
Luthra Brothers Under Fire As Goa Nightclub Owners' Passports Get Suspended
Cities
MEA Reviews Goa Govt's Request To Revoke Passports Of Luthra Brothers After Shack Fire Tragedy
MEA Reviews Goa Govt's Request To Revoke Passports Of Luthra Brothers After Shack Fire Tragedy
Advertisement

Videos

Rajasthan Protest Update: Farmers Stick to Demands as Tibbi Tension Remains High After Violent Ethanol Plant Clash
Major Accident Update: 25 Dead in Club Fire; Management Held Responsible as Probe Intensifies
Delhi Car Blast: ED-ATS Uncover Suspected Terror Funding Network in Thane
Rajasthan Farmers Protest: Clashes Erupt at Ethanol Plant as 15-Month Rajasthan Farmers’ Protest Turns Violent
US Launches ‘Gold Card’ Program Amid Rising Tensions With Venezuela
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
AAP's MCD Byelection Rout: Four Indications For Arvind Kejriwal He Cannot Ignore
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget