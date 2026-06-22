AI, Data Centres, And Agriculture Are Putting India’s Water Supply Under Pressure

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HomeBusinessWater Scarcity Could Become An Economic Risk For India, Says Moody’s

Water Scarcity Could Become An Economic Risk For India, Says Moody’s

Moody's has warned that weak water governance, excessive groundwater depletion and growing industrial demand could leave India more vulnerable to prolonged shortages and economic pressure.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 22 Jun 2026 03:55 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • India's fragmented water governance risks sustained fiscal pressure, shortages.
  • Subsidised pricing, slow reallocation exacerbate water stress, economic resilience.
  • Data centers' rising water demand adds new industrial pressure.

New Delhi, Jun 22 (PTI) India's fragmented water governance structure, highly subsidised pricing and slow reallocation among sectors can result in water shortage and higher risk of sustained fiscal pressure, Moody's Ratings said on Monday.

In a report, Moody's said allocation frameworks, which govern how water supply is prioritised, priced and distributed across households, industry and agriculture, are becoming a more important determinant of economic resilience in water-stressed systems because they influence how shortages are absorbed and how quickly supply stress translates into fiscal pressure.

It also said that rapidly growing demand from data centers, driven by the expansion of cloud computing and artificial intelligence, is adding a further source of water-intensive industrial pressure that governments and utilities will increasingly need to accommodate.

The Moody's report finds that India has a 'fragmented or inflexible' water management framework which is characterised by dispersed governance, weak pricing flexibility, slower reallocation and less credible investment pathways.

"Such frameworks can result in more prolonged shortages, higher costs and greater industrial and public service disruptions. The result is higher risk of sustained fiscal pressure, delayed adjustment and persistent credit strain," Moody's said.

Also Read : US-India Trade Deal Talks Continue, But Labour Tariffs Threaten $15.8 Billion Garment Exports

Water governance in India is dispersed across more than 28 states. Water management and policies is largely controlled by individual state governments.

"Pricing is highly subsidised (especially for agriculture, which consumes about 80 per cent of the country's freshwater), reallocation among sectors is slow and many regions lack the resources to invest in necessary infrastructure," Moody's said.

Quoting findings from World Resources Institute report, Moody's said India has high credit exposure to heat stress, flooding and monsoon variability, while its water management category has very high credit exposure, driven by ageing water infrastructure, excessive groundwater depletion. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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Frequently Asked Questions

What are the primary concerns regarding India's water management?

India's water governance is fragmented, with highly subsidised pricing and slow reallocation among sectors. This structure can lead to water shortages and increased fiscal pressure for the country.

Why is India's water management framework considered problematic?

Moody's describes India's framework as 'fragmented or inflexible' due to dispersed governance, weak pricing, and slow reallocation. Many regions also lack resources for necessary infrastructure investment.

How does agriculture contribute to India's water challenges?

Agriculture consumes about 80% of India's freshwater, and its water pricing is highly subsidised. This makes reallocation difficult and adds to overall water management issues.

What new industrial demands are impacting India's water resources?

Growing demand from data centers, driven by cloud computing and AI, is adding significant water-intensive industrial pressure. Governments and utilities will increasingly need to accommodate this.

Published at : 22 Jun 2026 03:55 PM (IST)
Tags :
Agriculture AI Water Scarcity Water Supply Data Centres INDIA Water Supply Concerns Moody's
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