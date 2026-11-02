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English NewsBusinessIndia Ranks Second In September Emerging Markets Tracker; China Secures Third Position

India Ranks Second In September Emerging Markets Tracker; China Secures Third Position

Among the leading economies, Vietnam recorded GDP growth of 10 per cent and a manufacturing PMI of 51.9. India reported GDP growth of 7.8 per cent and a manufacturing PMI of 55.1.

Written By : Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ) |  Updated at : 02 Nov 2026 12:00 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Vietnam surpassed India in the September Emerging Markets Tracker.
  • Vietnam's robust exports, GDP growth fueled its top position.
  • India's lower exports, higher inflation impacted its rank.

Vietnam overtook India to secure the top position in the September 2026 Emerging Markets Tracker, which evaluates 12 major developing economies across seven economic indicators. Vietnam scored 71.8 points, while India ranked second with 65.1 points, followed by China at 63.5 points. Malaysia and Indonesia secured the fourth and fifth positions with scores of 60.3 and 55.7, respectively.

The rankings marked a reversal from August, when India topped the tracker on the back of strong economic growth and manufacturing activity. The composite score considers GDP growth, manufacturing activity, exports, inflation, import cover, currency movements and changes in stock market capitalisation.

Among the leading economies, Vietnam recorded GDP growth of 10 per cent and a manufacturing PMI of 51.9. India reported GDP growth of 7.8 per cent and a manufacturing PMI of 55.1. China posted growth of 4.5 per cent with a PMI of 50.1, while Malaysia and Indonesia recorded GDP growth of 5.3 per cent each, with manufacturing PMI readings of 49.9 and 52.4, respectively. India's relatively weaker performance across external economic indicators affected its overall ranking despite strong domestic fundamentals.

The country recorded export growth of 23 per cent, significantly below Vietnam's 39.5 per cent and China's 36.2 per cent. Inflation was another area of concern, with India's consumer price inflation at 5.5 per cent, compared with 5.1 per cent in Vietnam and 0.9 per cent in China. Financial market performance also contributed to the difference. India's stock market capitalisation declined 2.2 per cent in September, whereas Vietnam recorded an increase of 2.7 per cent. These factors collectively weighed on India's composite score despite its stronger manufacturing PMI and domestic economic activity.

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Vietnam's rise to the top was supported by robust economic growth, export performance and currency appreciation. Its real GDP expanded 10 per cent year-on-year, the highest among the 12 economies tracked. Manufacturing activity remained in expansionary territory, with the PMI at 51.9, while exports grew 39.5 per cent.

Vietnam's currency also appreciated 0.6 per cent against the U.S. dollar on a monthly basis. However, India retained an advantage in foreign exchange reserves. Its import cover stood at 10.6 months, significantly higher than Vietnam's 1.9 months. This indicates that India has a considerably larger foreign exchange cushion to finance imports, even though Vietnam performed better in the overall ranking. The decline in India's ranking comes despite continued strength in domestic economic activity.

The manufacturing PMI increased to 55.1 in September from 52.8 in August, supported by stronger domestic demand and new orders. India's core infrastructure output also grew 7.9 per cent year-on-year in September, while the government estimated Q2FY27 GDP growth at around 7.3 per cent. However, elevated crude oil prices, foreign capital outflows and exchange rate volatility continue to pose challenges.

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Sustained foreign capital outflows could weigh on valuations and liquidity in Indian equity markets despite healthy domestic economic activity. India's second-place position does not indicate an economic contraction.

Instead, it highlights how differences in export growth, inflation, currency movements and financial market performance can influence the relative standing of emerging economies. Going forward, export performance, foreign capital flows, inflation and currency stability will remain important factors in determining whether India can reclaim the top position in the Emerging Markets Tracker.

“Disclaimer: This article uses information originally published by Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ). The views expressed are those of the original authors and not necessarily of ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. This content is provided for general informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, legal or tax advice. Readers are advised to conduct their own research and/or consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be treated as investment advice. ABP Network, its employees and associates shall not be responsible or liable for any losses or damages arising directly or indirectly from the use of or reliance on this article or any information contained herein.”

Frequently Asked Questions

Which country secured the top spot in the September 2026 Emerging Markets Tracker?

Vietnam secured the top position in the September 2026 Emerging Markets Tracker. It scored 71.8 points, with India ranking second at 65.1 points.

What key factors led to Vietnam's top ranking in September 2026?

Vietnam's success was driven by 10% GDP growth, 39.5% export growth, and 0.6% currency appreciation. Its manufacturing PMI was 51.9, and stock market capitalisation rose by 2.7%.

What economic indicators does the Emerging Markets Tracker assess?

The tracker evaluates economies using GDP growth, manufacturing activity, exports, inflation, and import cover. It also considers currency movements and changes in stock market capitalisation.

What were some of India's economic strengths in September 2026?

India maintained strong domestic fundamentals, including a manufacturing PMI of 55.1 and 10.6 months of import cover. Its core infrastructure output also grew 7.9%.

About the author Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ)

Established in 1986, Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ) has a long-standing presence in India’s equity markets. DSIJ's approach reflects decades of observing market behaviour and business cycles. DSIJ aligns fundamental strength with price action, keeping timing and risk discipline at the core. Research follows a structured and considered approach, with capital preservation given equal importance as returns, for investors and traders seeking depth beyond short-term market noise. SEBI Registered Research Analyst (INH000006396).

 
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Published at : 02 Nov 2026 12:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Emerging Markets INDIA India Emerging Markets Tracker Vietnam Overtakes India September 2026 Emerging Markets Tracker India Emerging Markets Ranking Vietnam Emerging Markets Ranking
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