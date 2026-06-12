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HomeBusinessIndia's Retail Inflation Rises to 3.93% in May From April's 3.48%. Check Which State Tops List

India's Retail Inflation Rises to 3.93% in May From April's 3.48%. Check Which State Tops List

India's retail inflation rose to 3.93% in May from 3.48% in April, while food inflation climbed to 4.78%. Telangana recorded the highest inflation among major states at 6.15%.

By : Sneha | Updated at : 12 Jun 2026 05:17 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • India's retail inflation rose to 3.93% in May.
  • Food inflation rose; jewellery, tomatoes, ginger prices significantly climbed.
  • Potatoes experienced deflation; Telangana reported highest state-wise inflation rate.

India's retail inflation, measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), rose to 3.93 per cent in May 2026 from 3.48 per cent in April, according to data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) on Thursday.

The year-on-year inflation rate stood at 4.25 per cent in rural areas and 3.53 per cent in urban areas, with the overall combined inflation rate at 3.93 per cent.

Food Prices Continue To Climb

Food inflation also edged higher during the month. The Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI)-based inflation increased to 4.78 per cent in May from 4.20 per cent in April. Rural food inflation was recorded at 4.85 per cent, while urban food inflation stood at 4.66 per cent.

Among major commodities, silver jewellery registered the highest inflation at 155.23 per cent, followed by tomatoes at 48.43 per cent, gold, diamond and platinum jewellery at 40.93 per cent, ginger at 32.49 per cent, and raisins at 21.97 per cent.

On the other hand, potato prices continued to remain sharply lower, recording a deflation of 23.71 per cent. Peas, motor cars and jeeps, cumin (jeera), and motorcycles and scooters also witnessed negative inflation during the month.

At the category level, restaurants and accommodation services recorded inflation of 5.75 per cent, while food and beverages inflation stood at 4.55 per cent. Personal care, social protection and miscellaneous goods and services registered a sharp inflation rate of 18.46 per cent.

Telengana Records Highest Inflation Rate

Among states and Union Territories with populations above 50 lakh, Telangana recorded the highest inflation rate at 6.15 per cent, followed by Tamil Nadu at 5.11 per cent and Puducherry at 5.00 per cent. Delhi reported a relatively lower inflation rate of 2.50 per cent, while West Bengal's inflation stood at 3.44 per cent.

The National Statistical Office (NSO) said price data was collected from 1,407 urban markets and 1,465 villages across the country, achieving a 100 per cent response rate in both rural and urban areas during May.

The CPI data for June 2026 will be released on July 13, 2026.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What was India's retail inflation rate in May 2026?

India's retail inflation, measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), rose to 3.93% in May 2026. This was an increase from 3.48% recorded in April.

How did food inflation change in May 2026?

Food inflation, based on the Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI), increased to 4.78% in May from 4.20% in April. Rural food inflation stood at 4.85%, while urban food inflation was 4.66%.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 12 Jun 2026 05:17 PM (IST)
Tags :
Inflation Rate Telangana Telangana  India Business News
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