India Bans Sugar Exports, Global Prices Likely To Rise

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India bans sugar exports until September 2026, aiming to control domestic prices.

Global sugar markets may see price support and opportunities for other exporters.

Lower sugarcane yields and El Niño fears signal potential production shortfalls.

Existing export deals are permitted under specific shipment conditions.

India has imposed an immediate ban on sugar exports until September 30, 2026, or until further orders, according to a government notification issued on Wednesday. The decision comes as the country seeks to keep domestic sugar prices under control amid concerns over falling production.

The export restriction is expected to impact global sugar markets, with analysts predicting support for both raw and white sugar prices internationally. The move could also open opportunities for other major exporters such as Brazil and Thailand to increase supplies to Asian and African markets.

India is the world’s second-largest sugar producer and among the leading exporters globally. Earlier this year, the government had allowed sugar mills to export 1.59 million metric tonnes, anticipating that production would comfortably meet domestic demand.

However, lower sugarcane yields in key producing regions have now raised fears that output may fall short of consumption for the second straight year.

Concerns over possible El Niño conditions affecting the upcoming monsoon season have further added to worries about future production levels.

According to trade sources, export agreements had already been signed for nearly 800,000 metric tonnes of sugar, out of which more than 600,000 tonnes have reportedly been shipped.

Ban Applies To Both Raw And White Sugar

The government clarified that the ban applies to both raw and white sugar exports, though consignments already in the export process will be allowed under specific conditions. Shipments can continue if loading had started before the notification was officially published, or if shipping documents had already been filed and vessels had reached Indian ports. Sugar consignments handed over to customs authorities before the order was issued will also be cleared.

Traders said the sudden policy shift could create difficulties for exporters who had entered into deals after the government expanded export quotas earlier this year.

Following the announcement, global sugar prices surged, with raw sugar futures in New York rising over 2% and London white sugar futures jumping nearly 3%.