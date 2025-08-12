Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessIndia Bans Jute Imports From Bangladesh Via Land Routes Amidst Strained Relations

India Bans Jute Imports From Bangladesh Via Land Routes Amidst Strained Relations

The products included in the list are bleached and unbleached woven fabrics of Jute or of other textile bast fibre; twine, cordage, rope of jute; and sacks and bags of jute.

By : PTI | Updated at : 12 Aug 2025 11:03 AM (IST)

India on Monday banned imports of certain jute products and ropes from Bangladesh through all land routes with immediate effect, amid strained relations between the two countries.

However, according to a notification of the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), these imports are allowed through the Nhava Sheva Seaport.

"Imports from Bangladesh shall not be allowed from any land port on the India-Bangladesh Border," it said, adding, "Import of certain goods from Bangladesh to India is regulated with immediate effect." The products included in the list are bleached and unbleached woven fabrics of Jute or of other textile bast fibre; twine, cordage, rope of jute; and sacks and bags of jute.

Earlier on June 27, India prohibited imports of a number of jute products and woven fabrics from Bangladesh through all land routes. Those imports are, however, allowed only through Nhava Sheva seaport in Maharashtra.

The curbs were imposed on items such as jute products, flax tow and waste, jute and other bast fibres, jute, single flax yarn, single yarn of jute, multiple folded, woven fabrics or flex, and unbleached woven fabrics of jute.

In April and May also, India had announced similar curbs on imports from Bangladesh.

Also Read : US-China Tariff Truce Extended To November, Traders See Relief As Trump Warns Over Russian Oil

On May 17, India imposed port restrictions on the import of certain goods like ready-made garments and processed food items, from the neighbouring country.

On April 9, India withdrew the transhipment facility it had granted to Bangladesh for exporting various items to the Middle East, Europe and various other countries except Nepal and Bhutan.

These measures were announced against the backdrop of the controversial statements made by the head of Bangladesh's interim government Muhammad Yunus in China.

The comments did not go down well in New Delhi. It also drew sharp reactions from political leaders in India across party lines.

India-Bangladesh relations have nosedived dramatically after Yunus failed to contain attacks on minorities, especially Hindus.

Bangladesh is a big competitor of India in the textile sector. The India-Bangladesh trade stood at USD 12.9 billion in 2023-24.

In 2024-25, India's exports stood at USD 11.46 billion, while imports were USD 2 billion. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 12 Aug 2025 11:03 AM (IST)
Tags :
Bangladesh Jute Jute Imports
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Business
US-China Tariff Truce Extended To November, Traders See Relief As Trump Warns Over Russian Oil
US-China Tariff Truce Extended To November, Traders See Relief As Trump Warns Over Russian Oil
World
‘Big Blow To Russia’: Trump On Tariffs Targeting India’s Oil Imports Ahead Of Alaska Talks
‘Big Blow To Russia’: Trump On Tariffs Targeting India’s Oil Imports Ahead Of Alaska Talks
India
PM Modi In Call With Ukraine’s Zelenskyy Stresses ‘Consistent Position’ On War, Leaders Plan September Meeting
Modi In Call With Zelenskyy Stresses ‘Consistent Position’ On Ukraine War, Bilateral Meet In Sept
India
MEA Slams Pakistan’s ‘Nuclear Sabre-Rattling’ After Asim Munir’s Threat From ‘Soil Of Friendly Third Country’ US
MEA Slams Pak’s ‘Nuclear Sabre-Rattling’ After Munir’s Threat From ‘Soil Of Friendly Third Country’ US
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: USA Declares Baloch Liberation Army a Terrorist Organization | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Heavy Rainfall Floods Delhi NCR and Causes Devastation in Dehradun | ABP NEWS
Mahadangal: Alok Sharma and Gaurav Bhatia Clash Over Election Commission’s Role and Rahul Gandhi’s Actions
Janhit: Opposition Protests Against Alleged Voter List Manipulation in India | ABP NEWS
Mahadangal: Opposition MPs Detained While Attempting to Meet Election Commission, Protests Erupt
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Business
ABP Live Business
Why Gen Z Will Dominate The Workforce — And How Leaders Should Prepare
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget