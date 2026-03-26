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HomeBusinessIndia Has Enough Fuel For 60 Days, Govt Calls Shortage Claims ‘Misinformation’

India Has Enough Fuel For 60 Days, Govt Calls Shortage Claims ‘Misinformation’

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said all petrol pumps across the country are adequately stocked and operating normally, with no rationing of petrol or diesel.

By : PTI | Updated at : 26 Mar 2026 03:21 PM (IST)
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India has about 60 days of fuel stock cover, the government said on Thursday, adding that there is no shortage of petrol, diesel, or LPG as it dismissed reports of shortages as a "deliberate misinformation campaign" aimed at triggering panic buying.

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said all petrol pumps across the country are adequately stocked and operating normally, with no rationing of petrol or diesel.

India, the world's fourth-largest refiner and fifth-largest exporter of petroleum products, has structurally assured domestic fuel availability and continues to supply refined fuels to over 150 countries, the ministry said in a statement.

"Every Indian refinery (which turn crude oil into fuels like petrol and diesel) is running at over 100 per cent utilisation," it said.

"Crude oil supplies for next 60 days have already been tied up by Indian oil companies. There is no supply gap." India, it said, has 74 days of total crude oil and fuel stocking capacity.

"Actual stock cover is around 60 days right now (including crude stocks, products stocks and the dedicated strategic storage in caverns) even as we are on the 27th day of the Middle East crisis," it said.

"Nearly two months of steady supply is available for every Indian citizen regardless of what happens globally." With next two months of crude procurement already secured, India is completely secure for next many months and the quantity in strategic cavern storage becomes secondary in such a supply situation, it said.

"Any representation that India's reserves are depleted or insufficient should be dismissed with the disdain it deserves," the ministry said.

It added that crude supplies remain stable despite tensions around the Strait of Hormuz, with higher volumes from alternative sources offsetting any disruption. Indian refiners are operating at above full capacity, and crude supplies for the next 60 days have already been secured.

The ministry said India currently has about 60 days of fuel stock cover, including crude, refined products and strategic reserves, countering claims of critically low inventories.

LPG supplies are also sufficient, it said, with domestic production increased and import requirements reduced. Additional cargoes have been secured from multiple countries, ensuring steady availability.

The government warned that misleading social media posts and fabricated claims of shortages or emergency measures were being spread to create unnecessary anxiety, and said action will be taken against those responsible. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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Frequently Asked Questions

Does India have enough fuel reserves?

Yes, India currently has about 60 days of fuel stock cover, including crude, refined products, and strategic reserves. This ensures nearly two months of steady supply for citizens.

Are there any shortages of petrol, diesel, or LPG in India?

No, the government states there are no shortages of petrol, diesel, or LPG. All petrol pumps are adequately stocked and operating normally, with no rationing.

Why are there reports of fuel shortages?

The government dismisses reports of shortages as a deliberate misinformation campaign aimed at triggering panic buying. Action will be taken against those spreading misleading social media posts.

Is India's fuel supply secure despite global tensions?

Yes, India's fuel supply is secure. Crude oil supplies for the next 60 days are already tied up, and higher volumes from alternative sources are offsetting any disruptions.

How are Indian refineries performing?

Every Indian refinery is running at over 100% utilization, ensuring efficient conversion of crude oil into fuels like petrol and diesel.

Published at : 26 Mar 2026 03:21 PM (IST)
Tags :
Fuel Shortage Energy Crisis Petrol Prices Oil Price Today India Fuel Reserves Fuel Shock
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