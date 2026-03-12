Indane Gas Booking Chaos: System Overloaded After 8-10x Spike In Calls

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Indane’s LPG refill booking system has reportedly crashed across the country after an unexpected surge in customer calls. According to sources quoted by Moneycontrol, the volume of calls to the company’s IVRS and missed call booking numbers has increased to nearly eight to ten times the usual levels. The sudden spike has placed heavy pressure on the system, making it difficult for many consumers to book LPG refills.

As a result, several customers are facing delays, while distributors in different cities say they are dealing with growing crowds of people visiting their offices for help.

Why Indane LPG Booking System Is Facing Heavy Pressure

In an internal communication to dealers accessed by Moneycontrol, Indane said: “We are currently facing an unprecedented situation.

As informed earlier, the number of calls we are receiving for LPG refill booking on our IVRS and missed call numbers has increased significantly and is now 8-10 times higher than the usual volume.”

Indane is the LPG brand of Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and supplies cooking gas to more than 15 crore households across India. The surge in calls comes after the government increased the minimum waiting period for booking a domestic LPG cylinder refill from 21 days to 25 days.

The company clarified that there is no telecom-level restriction stopping customers from attempting bookings before 25 days. “As a result, every call made by customers is reaching the IVRS and missed call booking applications,” it said.

Due to a sudden rise in call traffic, the system is facing a heavy load, making it harder for users to connect.

Consumers Face Delays As Demand Rises And Supply Falls

The disruption has also affected distributors. Many customers who cannot book cylinders online or through phone services are visiting distributor offices directly. A distributor in Bengaluru said, “The vendor invoice management system is also down.

In addition to this, the supply of domestic cylinders has reduced by 50% while demand has increased by 50%.”

Customers say they are experiencing longer wait times. An Indane user in Ramamurthy Nagar told Moneycontrol: “Earlier, I could get a cylinder within one or two days, but now even after a week of booking, there is no cylinder.”

The company has asked consumers to use alternate booking options like WhatsApp, the IndianOil ONE app, and payment platforms such as Amazon Pay, PhonePe, and Paytm.