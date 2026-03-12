Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictT20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessIndane Gas Booking Chaos: System Overloaded After 8-10x Spike In Calls

Indane Gas Booking Chaos: System Overloaded After 8-10x Spike In Calls

Indane LPG refill booking faces disruption as calls spike nationwide, causing delays and pushing customers to visit distributors.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 12 Mar 2026 01:31 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Indane’s LPG refill booking system has reportedly crashed across the country after an unexpected surge in customer calls. According to sources quoted by Moneycontrol, the volume of calls to the company’s IVRS and missed call booking numbers has increased to nearly eight to ten times the usual levels. The sudden spike has placed heavy pressure on the system, making it difficult for many consumers to book LPG refills. 

As a result, several customers are facing delays, while distributors in different cities say they are dealing with growing crowds of people visiting their offices for help.

Why Indane LPG Booking System Is Facing Heavy Pressure

In an internal communication to dealers accessed by Moneycontrol, Indane said: “We are currently facing an unprecedented situation. 

As informed earlier, the number of calls we are receiving for LPG refill booking on our IVRS and missed call numbers has increased significantly and is now 8-10 times higher than the usual volume.”

Indane is the LPG brand of Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and supplies cooking gas to more than 15 crore households across India. The surge in calls comes after the government increased the minimum waiting period for booking a domestic LPG cylinder refill from 21 days to 25 days.

The company clarified that there is no telecom-level restriction stopping customers from attempting bookings before 25 days. “As a result, every call made by customers is reaching the IVRS and missed call booking applications,” it said. 

Due to a sudden rise in call traffic, the system is facing a heavy load, making it harder for users to connect.

Consumers Face Delays As Demand Rises And Supply Falls

The disruption has also affected distributors. Many customers who cannot book cylinders online or through phone services are visiting distributor offices directly. A distributor in Bengaluru said, “The vendor invoice management system is also down. 

In addition to this, the supply of domestic cylinders has reduced by 50% while demand has increased by 50%.”

Customers say they are experiencing longer wait times. An Indane user in Ramamurthy Nagar told Moneycontrol: “Earlier, I could get a cylinder within one or two days, but now even after a week of booking, there is no cylinder.” 

The company has asked consumers to use alternate booking options like WhatsApp, the IndianOil ONE app, and payment platforms such as Amazon Pay, PhonePe, and Paytm.

Related Video

Breaking News: India Budget 2026-27 Sparks Market Volatility, Long-Term Reforms Highlighted

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Indane's LPG refill booking system crashing?

The system is experiencing an unprecedented surge in customer calls, 8-10 times higher than usual, which is putting heavy pressure on the booking infrastructure.

What has caused the increase in calls for LPG refills?

The government increased the minimum waiting period for domestic LPG cylinder refills from 21 days to 25 days, leading to a spike in booking attempts.

Are there any alternative ways to book an Indane LPG refill?

Yes, customers can use alternative booking options such as WhatsApp, the IndianOil ONE app, and payment platforms like Amazon Pay, PhonePe, and Paytm.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 12 Mar 2026 01:31 PM (IST)
Tags :
Business News
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Business
Indane Gas Booking Chaos: System Overloaded After 8-10x Spike In Calls
Indane Gas Booking Chaos: System Overloaded After 8-10x Spike In Calls
Business
From Punch EV To MG Windsor: Affordable Electric Cars With Low Running Costs
From Punch EV To MG Windsor: Affordable Electric Cars With Low Running Costs
Business
Oil Prices Jump After Tanker Attacks In Iraqi Waters Amid Escalating West Asia War
Oil Prices Jump After Tanker Attacks In Iraqi Waters Amid Escalating West Asia War
Business
Banks Are Cutting Credit Card Rewards: What It Means For Your Spending
Using A Credit Card? Rewards, Cashback And Points May Not Work The Same Anymore
Advertisement

Videos

Middle East conflict: Iran Drone Strike Sets Fuel Tanks Ablaze at Oman’s Salalah Port
Conflict Track: US Warns Iranians to Avoid Naval Sites as Trump Claims Major Blow to Iran Forces
WarLens: Trump Claims Iran Targets Nearly Destroyed as Experts Question US War Success
Breaking News: Iran Warns Oil Could Hit $200 per Barrel Amid Escalating Middle East War
WarPulse: Trump Says Iran War Near End as Tehran Demands Rights, Compensation and No-Attack Guarantee
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Iran War Persists, India Allows Chinese Investments, U.S. Pressures Delhi
Opinion
Embed widget