How Swami Ramdev & Acharya Balkrishna Redefined Social Entrepreneurship

Patanjali claims that Swami Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna have revolutionised social entrepreneurship through the power of Ayurveda. By promoting yoga, Ayurveda, and indigenous products, they have sparked a movement not only in India but across the globe. Their unique vision and commitment to society have turned social entrepreneurship into a balanced model of profit and public welfare.

Empowering Farmers, The Patanjali Way

Patanjali stated, “The company has strengthened the rural economy through its ‘farm to pharmacy’ model. This model directly sources medicinal herbs from farmers at fair prices, encouraging organic farming. Thousands of farmers have abandoned chemical-based agriculture in favour of natural farming, which has reduced their input costs and increased their income. This initiative marks a significant step towards making rural India self-reliant.”

Patanjali added, “Swami Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna have supported micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), helping small-scale businesses access larger markets. Patanjali has equipped local manufacturers with technology, branding, and distribution networks, enabling them to compete with major brands. This effort has created employment for over two lakh people and provided livelihood opportunities to more than ten lakh individuals.”

Transforming Education and Health

Patanjali said, “Institutions like Yogpeeth, Acharyakulam, and Patanjali University have brought a wave of change in education. These centres blend yoga, Ayurveda, and Vedic knowledge with modern education. Free yoga camps have inspired millions to adopt healthier lifestyles while also creating job opportunities.”

According to Patanjali, “Swami Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna have worked to make India self-reliant by promoting indigenous products. Patanjali’s offerings, herbal cosmetics, food items, and Ayurvedic medicines, are posing a challenge to foreign brands. This model not only supports economic development but also revives Indian culture and traditions.”

Taking Ayurveda to the Global Stage

Patanjali claims, “The company has established Ayurveda on the global platform. By partnering with e-commerce giants like Amazon and Flipkart, Patanjali’s products are now available in international markets. Acharya Balkrishna’s contribution of over 330 research papers and more than 200 books has reinforced the scientific basis of Ayurveda. Swami Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna have given social entrepreneurship a new meaning, where profit aligns with societal welfare. Their journey stands as an inspiration not only for India but for the entire world.”