Hiring Jumps 23% In November After Diwali Dip, Non-IT Sectors Outshine IT: Survey

HomeBusinessHiring Jumps 23% In November After Diwali Dip, Non-IT Sectors Outshine IT: Survey

In November, education (+44 per cent), real estate (+40 per cent), hospitality/travel (+40 per cent), and insurance (+36 per cent) posted the strongest gains.

By : IANS | Updated at : 02 Dec 2025 11:57 AM (IST)
After a festive lull in October, white-collar hiring has picked up pace with non-IT sectors such as education and real estate have witnessed a solid hiring growth in November in India, according to a report on Tuesday.

Job portal Naukri’s JobSpeak Index recorded a consolidated growth of +6 per cent in the October-November period compared to last year. As per the report, October had registered a -9 per cent year on year (YOY) due to the advancement of Diwali dates this year. In contrast, November rebounded with a +23 per cent gain.

While IT hiring remained flat during this period, several non-IT sectors witnessed solid hiring growth, stated the report.

In November, education (+44 per cent), real estate (+40 per cent), hospitality/travel (+40 per cent), and insurance (+36 per cent) posted the strongest gains. Notably, high-value roles (20+ Lakhs Per Annum (LPA)) and unicorn hiring surged in this period, by +38 per cent & +35 per cent respectively.

“The growth in Indian white collar hiring continues to be in the 6-7 per cent range this fiscal, and this period was no exception. Shift towards non-IT sectors, and demand for high-value roles, continues,” said Dr. Pawan Goyal, Chief Business Officer, Naukri.

“One early trend we are observing on the platform is the increased digital hiring adoption among smaller businesses,” he added.

Further, the report highlighted that hiring in unicorns leapt 35 per cent YOY, led by e-commerce players at +27 per cent, with IT unicorns witnessing a +16 per cent surge.

Chennai (+49 per cent), Hyderabad (+41 per cent), and Delhi/NCR (+41 per cent) continued to drive the bulk of this growth.

Entry-level hiring surged 30 per cent nationally, with non-metros taking the lead. Ahmedabad topped (+41 per cent), followed by Coimbatore (+32 per cent) and Jaipur (+31 per cent).

Notably, Global Capability Centres (GCCs) also witnessed a hiring surge of +18 per cent YOY, targeting core tech talent: data scientists (+49 per cent), solutions architects (+45 per cent), full-stack developers (+36 per cent), and data engineers (+33 per cent).

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 02 Dec 2025 11:57 AM (IST)
Tags :
Jobs Hiring IT Jobs
