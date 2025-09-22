Zero GST On Health And Life Insurance Premiums Comes Into Effect Today

The government's latest GST reforms have come into effect today, introducing a simplified tax structure with most goods and services falling under 5 per cent and 18 per cent slabs.

One of the key changes is that health and life insurance premiums are now completely exempt from GST, marking a significant financial relief for policyholders.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the GST changes as a "savings festival" for citizens, highlighting the immediate benefits that consumers will enjoy.

Immediate Savings for Policyholders

Previously, insurance policies were subject to 18 per cent GST, increasing the overall cost for consumers. For instance, an annual premium of Rs 20,000 would attract Rs 3,600 in GST, bringing the total to Rs 23,600. With the new zero-GST provision, policyholders will now pay only the base premium, making insurance more affordable and encouraging broader coverage.

The GST relief applies to all individual health and life insurance plans, including term insurance, family floater plans, unit-linked insurance plans (ULIPs), health insurance, and reinsurance services. This change provides financial relief to millions of policyholders, making insurance purchases simpler and more economical.

Implications for Insurers

While consumers gain from reduced premiums, insurance companies face the removal of input tax credit (ITC), which previously allowed them to offset GST paid on agent commissions, marketing costs, office rent, and other operational expenses against GST collected from policyholders, reported The Financial Express.

For example, if a company spent Rs 70 on commissions and rent, paying Rs 12.6 as GST, it could previously adjust this against the GST collected. With the abolition of GST on premiums, insurers will now bear these costs themselves.

Potential Premium Adjustments

According to a Kotak Institutional Equities report, insurers may increase premiums by 3-5 per cent to offset the ITC loss. However, as the original 18 per cent GST has been removed, policyholders will still enjoy net savings of 12-15 per cent. This ensures that insurance remains more affordable, even after necessary adjustments by companies.

Benefits for Consumers

Consumers will see immediate financial relief through lower premiums, with a long-term advantage as insurance becomes more accessible. Lower costs are likely to encourage higher uptake, potentially boosting insurance penetration across India.

Challenges for Insurers

Despite consumer benefits, insurers must manage increased operating costs and adjust tariff structures. Expenses such as marketing, agent commissions, and operational overheads will now weigh more heavily on insurers, even as premiums remain lower for policyholders.

Even with possible minor premium increases in response to ITC changes, policyholders will continue to enjoy more affordable insurance, supporting broader financial security nationwide.

