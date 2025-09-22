Bank Holiday Alert! Are Banks Open On September 22? Check RBI Calendar

With the festival season kicking off across India, residents and consumers are advised to keep track of bank holidays to manage their financial errands efficiently. Awareness of branch closures during local and national observances will help ensure that essential banking tasks are completed without inconvenience.

Bank Holiday Today

Public and private banks in Jaipur, Rajasthan, will remain closed today, September 22, in observance of Navratri Sthapna. This day marks the commencement of Navratri festivities, one of the major Hindu celebrations, prompting localised bank closures.

Navratri Sthapna is celebrated with rituals and prayers, and Jaipur joins several other cities in observing specific holidays tied to religious and cultural events. While this closure affects Jaipur, it does not apply pan-India.

RBI Guidelines on Bank Holidays

Banks across India, including the State Bank of India (SBI) and other public and private institutions, follow holidays notified by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Standard RBI-mandated closures include all Sundays, as well as the second and fourth Saturdays of every month. These regulations ensure a uniform holiday structure while allowing local variations for festivals and cultural events.

For this week, other scheduled closures include September 23 in Jammu and Srinagar, and the weekend of September 27 and 28 (fourth Saturday and Sunday) in line with RBI rules.

Upcoming Bank Holidays In September 2025

September 22 (Monday): Jaipur – Banks closed for Navratra Sthapna, marking the start of Navratri celebrations.

September 23 (Tuesday): Jammu and Srinagar – Closure for the birthday of Maharaja Hari Singh Ji, last ruling monarch of Jammu & Kashmir.

September 29 (Monday): Agartala, Kolkata, Guwahati – Banks closed for Maha Saptami, the seventh day of Durga Puja.

September 30 (Tuesday): Agartala, Bhubaneswar, Guwahati, Imphal, Jaipur, Kolkata, Patna, Ranchi – Closure for Maha Ashtami/Durga Ashtami, the eighth day of Durga Puja and Navratri.

Banking Services During Holidays

Even when branches are closed, online and mobile banking services continue to operate unless users are notified of technical interruptions. Customers can also rely on ATMs for cash withdrawals, and app-based and UPI transactions remain functional.

The RBI and respective state governments determine bank holidays, factoring in national and local occasions, religious celebrations, and operational requirements. Notifications are officially published on the RBI website and shared with financial institutions to guide customers and ensure smooth banking operations.