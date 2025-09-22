Maggi, Coffee, Ghee, Butter: Essentials Get Cheaper From Today As GST 2.0 Begins

From Monday, households will feel some relief in their wallets as everyday essentials and popular food items turn cheaper. Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies have slashed prices to extend the benefits of GST 2.0 directly to buyers.

The step comes ahead of the festive season, when demand typically spikes, and is expected to revive consumption after months of subdued growth.

FMCG Firms Roll Out Price Cuts

Leading consumer goods manufacturers, including Dabur, ITC, Hindustan Unilever, Amul, Nestlé, Procter & Gamble, and Emami, have issued new price lists reflecting reductions across categories.

The fresh prices came into effect from September 22 and cover products from soaps, shampoos, and toothpastes to food staples, snacks, and beverages. Distributors, e-commerce warehouses, and kirana shops have already begun receiving updated stock with revised maximum retail prices (MRPs).

Existing inventory has been aligned through trade discounts and schemes to ensure immediate benefit at the consumer level.

What Becomes Cheaper Under GST 2.0

The updated tax structure has moved most daily-use items into the lower 5 per cent GST bracket, while detergent and cosmetics remain at 18 per cent. Shoppers will notice price cuts across personal care and food categories.

Item Earlier Price (Rs) Price From Today (Rs) Difference (Rs) Dabur Real Juice (1 litre) 130 122 8 Dabur Chyawanprakash (900 gm) 475 440 35 Dabur Red / Meswak Toothpaste (200 gm) 153 135 18 Hajmola Digestive Tablets (120 tabs) 70 65 5 Nestlé Maggi Noodles (600 gm) 120 116 4 Nescafé Classic (45 gm) 265 235 30 Nescafé Gold 850 755 95 ITC Savlon (100 ml) 400 374 26 ITC Cow Ghee (1 litre) 1080 1010 70 ITC Sunfeast Marie Light Biscuits (956 gm) 170 150 20 Amul Butter (100 gm) 62 58 4 Amul Ghee (1 litre) 650 610 40 Amul Paneer (200 gm) 99 95 4 Amul Ice Cream (9–600) 10–600 9–550 1–50 Tropicana Apple Juice (1 litre) 115 105 10 Slice Mango Juice (1.2 litre) 70 65 5 Aquafina Water Bottle (1 litre) 20 18 2 Ferrero Nutella (350 gm) 449 399 50 Ferrero Rocher (300 gm) 979 879 100 RCPL Cow Ghee (1 litre) 800 750 50 Glimmer / Get Real Soaps (Pack of 5) 135 120 15 Vicks Action 500 Advance / Vicks Inhaler 69 64 5 Emami Boroplus Antiseptic Cream 150 140 10 Emami Navratna Oil 120 110 10 Emami Zandu Balm 90 80 10 Emami Talcum Powder 70 65 5 HUL Dove Shampoo 250 230 20 Horlicks 500 480 20 Kissan Jam 60 55 5 Bru Coffee 200 180 20 Lux Soap 45 42 3 Lifebuoy Soap 35 32 3

Dabur: Real Juice (1 litre) is now priced at Rs 122, down from Rs 130; Chyawanprakash (900 gm) has dropped from Rs 475 to Rs 440; and Dabur Red and Meswak toothpaste (200 gm) are reduced to Rs 135 from Rs 153. Digestive tablets Hajmola (120 tabs) now cost Rs 65, earlier Rs 70.

Nestlé: Maggi noodles (600 gm pack) are now Rs 116, down from Rs 120; Nescafé Classic (45 gm) has been cut to Rs 235; and Nescafé Gold now sells at Rs 755, a drop of Rs 95.

ITC: Savlon (100 ml) has been reduced to Rs 374 from Rs 400; cow ghee (1 litre) now costs Rs 1,010 instead of Rs 1,080; and Sunfeast Marie Light biscuits (956 gm pack) are priced at Rs 150 from Rs 170.

Amul: Butter (100 gm) is now Rs 58, down from Rs 62; ghee (1 litre) has dropped to Rs 610 from Rs 650; paneer (200 gm) is now Rs 95; while ice cream packs range between Rs 9 and Rs 550, reduced from Rs 10–600.

PepsiCo/Varun Beverages: Tropicana Apple Juice (1 litre) is now Rs 105; Slice Mango Juice (1.2 litre) has fallen to Rs 65; and Aquafina (1 litre bottle) is reduced to Rs 18.

Ferrero: Nutella (350 gm) has been reduced by Rs 50 to Rs 399; Ferrero Rocher (300 gm) is down by Rs 100 to Rs 879.

RCPL: Cow ghee (1 litre) is now Rs 750, down from Rs 800; Glimmer and Get Real soaps (pack of 5) are priced at Rs 120, earlier Rs 135.

Procter & Gamble: Reductions cover Vicks, Head & Shoulders, Pantene, Pampers, Gillette, Old Spice, and Oral-B. Vicks Action 500 Advance and Vicks Inhaler prices, for example, are down from Rs 69 to Rs 64.

Emami: Price drops announced on Boroplus Antiseptic Cream, Navratna Oil, Zandu Balm, and talcum powders.

HUL: Prices of Dove shampoo, Horlicks, Kissan Jam, Bru Coffee, Lux and Lifebuoy soaps have all been cut with effect from September 22.

Boost to Consumption Ahead of Festivals

Industry experts believe these reductions, timed with Navratri and other upcoming festivals, will help boost household consumption, reported PTI. With FMCG demand having been constrained by persistent inflation and sluggish urban spending, companies hope GST 2.0 will trigger a fresh growth cycle.

A recent study by FICCI noted that while the tax rejig may temporarily dent government revenues, the broader gains from higher compliance and increased consumption will more than offset this in the long run.

Relief for Consumers

For consumers, the immediate takeaway is straightforward: soaps, shampoos, toothpaste, juices, chocolates, ghee, butter, coffee, and baby care essentials are all cheaper from this week.

By aligning prices quickly and absorbing the difference in tax rates, FMCG players are banking on a festive-season surge to recoup volumes. For households navigating high food bills in recent quarters, GST 2.0 promises some welcome relief at the checkout counter.