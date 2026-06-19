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HomeBusinessQuote Of The Day | Ratan Tata’s Motivational Advice On 'Taking Risks' Still Resonates Today

Quote Of The Day | Ratan Tata’s Motivational Advice On 'Taking Risks' Still Resonates Today

Friday Motivational Quote Of The Day: Ratan Tata’s inspiring words remind us that growth begins when we step outside our comfort zone and embrace calculated risks.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 19 Jun 2026 06:04 PM (IST)

As the week draws to a close, many people reflect on their goals, achievements and the challenges that still lie ahead. Few business leaders have inspired generations of Indians quite like Ratan Tata, whose wisdom continues to motivate professionals, entrepreneurs and students alike. One of his most powerful quotes highlights the importance of courage and adaptability in an ever-changing world.

"The biggest risk is not taking any risk. In a world that is changing quickly, the only strategy that is guaranteed to fail is not taking risks."

ALSO READ: Quote Of The Day | Sergey Brin On Why Success Should Never Come At The Cost Of Joy

Why Ratan Tata’s Quote Matters Today

The world is evolving faster than ever, bringing new opportunities and challenges every day. Ratan Tata’s message serves as a reminder that staying within our comfort zone may feel safe, but it can often limit personal and professional growth. Whether it is pursuing a new career path, launching a business venture or learning a new skill, progress often begins with a willingness to embrace uncertainty.

His words encourage individuals to view risks not as obstacles, but as stepping stones towards success. While every decision involves some degree of uncertainty, refusing to take action can sometimes be the greatest setback of all.

ALSO READ: Quote Of The Day | Bill Gates Shares A Powerful Lesson On Success And Failure

The Life Lesson Behind The Quote

At its core, this quote is about having the courage to move forward despite fear. Success rarely comes from standing still. Those who adapt to change, explore new possibilities and learn from setbacks are often better equipped to thrive in a competitive world.

Ratan Tata's perspective reminds us that calculated risks can open doors to opportunities that would otherwise remain out of reach. As you head into the weekend, this quote offers a simple yet powerful lesson: growth happens when you are willing to take the first step, even when the outcome is uncertain.

Before You Go

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About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 19 Jun 2026 06:04 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ratan Tata Quote Of The Day Daily Quote Inspirational Quote Of The Day Motivational Quote Of The Day Life Inspiration Quote Life Motivation Quote Success Quote Of The Day Daily Inspirational Quote Friday Motivation Quote
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