FIIs Exit, Markets Stay Strong: What’s Powering India’s New Market Structure?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Foreign capital outflow did not destabilize Indian market significantly.

Domestic institutions and retail investors now anchor market stability.

India's growth is resilient, insulated from external shocks.

The Great Decoupling March 2026 was supposed to be the moment the Indian growth story finally buckled. As the US-Iran conflict escalated and trade tariffs tightened, the Nifty 50 plummeted by 11.31 per cent, its steepest decline since the pandemic shock of March 2020. In any previous era, a correction of this magnitude, coupled with a massive flight of foreign capital, would have triggered a multi-year bear market and systemic panic.

What the headlines missed, however, is that the tectonic plates of Indian liquidity have shifted. India has moved from a foreign-flow-led market to a twin-engine structure, where domestic institutions and retail-led Mutual Fund flows now provide a stronger stabilising force. The scale of foreign selling in March 2026 was extraordinary, with FPIs pulling out about Rs 1.22 lakh crore from Indian equities, one of the sharpest monthly outflows on record.

To put things into perspective, this selling is greater than the selling that we witnessed cumulatively in last six month from FII.s Yet, unlike earlier episodes such as the 2013 taper tantrum, the market did not face the same kind of systemic collapse. This is the Great Decoupling of Indian equities: foreign money still matters, but it no longer has the final word on India’s market destiny.

The Rise of the "Patient Capital" Anchor

The most significant revelation of 2026 is the maturing of the domestic investor. In March alone, FIIs exited with a massive Rs 1.22 lakh crore, specifically targeting high-liquidity heavyweights in the BFSI sector—selling Rs 60,655 crore in Bank stocks simply because they were the only "exit doors" large enough to accommodate the flight. For example, ICICI Bank saw FIIs ownership declined by huge 9.39 per cent between December 2025 ending March 2026.

In the past, this intensity of selling would have created a liquidity void. Instead, Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) exploited this artificial valuation dip, absorbing the shock with a net purchase of Rs 1.42 lakh crore in the month of March 2026. This resilience is underpinned by "Patient Capital." Unlike the "Hot Money" of FIIs, which chases global macro arbitrage like the US 10-year Treasury yield (now at 4.4 per cent), DII capital is anchored by long-term mandates. Shareholding data corroborates a fundamental shift: Indian equities are becoming increasingly 'self-owned. FII ownership in the broader market has slipped below 17%, while domestic institutions and promoters now form a clear majority when it comes to ownership of Indian equities.

This structural floor is reinforced by a retirement anchor: a significant share of DII flows is now backed by the EPF and NPS. This is capital that literally cannot leave the market for decades. When combined with monthly SIP inflows reaching Rs 32,000 crore, market dips have been transformed from a source of fear into a "clearance sale," where lower NAVs allow for higher unit allocation for millions of retail investors.

We are witnessing strong domestic SIP inflows are acting as a powerful cushion beneath the market, helping absorb foreign selling and supporting the market. Our analysis, across the period from May 2020 to April 2026, FIIs were net sellers in 44 out of 72 months, while DIIs remained net buyers in most of these phases, often with much larger inflows. Notably, in those 44 months of FII selling, the BSE 500 still posted positive returns in 20 months, showing that foreign outflows did not always translate into market weakness. In recent periods, the domestic cushion has become even more visible.

For instance, from April 2025 to April 2026, FIIs were net sellers to the tune of around Rs 3.8 lakh crore, while DIIs invested nearly Rs 8.85 lakh crore during the same period. This data suggests that while FII flows still influence sentiment and can trigger short-term volatility, their selling is no longer affecting the market in the same way as before. The reason is that strong domestic institutional inflows have increasingly absorbed foreign selling pressure, helping the broader market remain far more resilient than in earlier cycles. The "Goldilocks" Growth vs.

The Energy Shock

The RBI continues to navigate a "Goldilocks" environment—a rare state of strong GDP growth and contained inflation, which is likely to change if conflict in middle east takes any ugly turn and continues for longer. While the "Energy Shock" from the US-Iran conflict briefly sent oil prices soaring, India is fundamentally better insulated today than in the 1990s. Plentiful forex reserves and the strategic shift toward electric mobility have acted as buffers. As we navigate the "Year of the Horse," (according to Chinese Zodiac) the market is embodying the symbol's resilience.

The temporary two-week ceasefire between the US and Iran has provided a necessary window for the "Goldilocks" narrative to regain its footing, proving that India’s internal expansion can survive external volatility.

Sectoral Rotation: Betting on the Domestic Story

Strategic positioning has moved decisively away from "export-heavy" plays toward domestic cyclicals. There is a clear "Underweight" stance on IT, as global investors remain cautious about US spending that is reflected in current earnings season, where majority of the companies could not meet the street estimates. Conversely, institutional capital is flowing into sectors with high earnings visibility, especially in Energy sector. Notably, Large Caps are currently the preferred vehicle for growth. While Mid-Caps and Small-Caps trade at premiums of 30% and 18% respectively above their historical averages, Large Caps offer "growth at reasonable valuations."

The "AI Trade" Reversal Opportunity

A counter-intuitive opportunity may emerge from the global exhaustion of the "AI Trade." In the US, capex for computing equipment is approaching levels not seen since the 2000 dot-com bubble. The overcrowding in US tech has created a valuation gap that makes India look like a bargain. The historical context is vital here: in late 2022, the Nifty and Nasdaq were at valuation parity, both trading at 22-23x trailing earnings. Today, that gap has widened to a cavernous 21x for the Nifty versus 35x for the Nasdaq.

As global concerns mount regarding the return on investment for AI, India’s stable earnings growth and narrowed valuation premium offer a compelling alternative for global capital looking for a "risk-off" haven that still provides growth.

Conclusion: Beyond the Foreign Noise

The events of 2026 have finalized a decade-long transition. While FIIs may still dictate the "daily swings" through algorithmic trading, DIIs now command the "underlying stability." The Indian market is no longer a peripheral satellite of the US Federal Reserve; it is a self-correcting, internally funded machine. For the retail investor, the message is clear: ignore the foreign noise and focus on the structural compounding of the domestic economy. The ultimate question is no longer about when FIIs will return, but whether your own asset allocation has made the necessary shift towards compounding engine of Indian equities. The market is now self-owned; the only risk is not owning enough of it yourself.

(Disclaimer: This article uses information originally published by Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ). The views expressed are those of the original authors and not necessarily of ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. This content is provided for general informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, legal or tax advice. Readers are advised to conduct their own research and/or consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be treated as investment advice. ABP Network, its employees and associates shall not be responsible or liable for any losses or damages arising directly or indirectly from the use of or reliance on this article or any information contained herein.)