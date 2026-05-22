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HomeBusinessRupee Rebounds From Record Low, Rises 18 Paise Against US Dollar

Rupee Rebounds From Record Low, Rises 18 Paise Against US Dollar

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 96.30 against the US dollar, then touched 96.18 in early trade, up 18 paise from its previous close.

By : PTI | Updated at : 22 May 2026 11:54 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Rupee gains on cooling crude oil and easing tensions.
  • Diplomatic talks hint at constructive progress, calming markets.
  • RBI intervention and upcoming swap auction boost confidence.

The rupee rose 18 paise to 96.18 against the US dollar in early trade on Friday, on slight cooling in crude oil prices, tentative signs of easing geopolitical tensions, and active RBI intervention in the market.

Forex traders said markets found some comfort after comments from US Secretary of State Marco Rubio hinted that diplomatic talks linked to the Iran situation were moving in a constructive direction.

Although Rubio warned that he does not want to be “overly optimistic,” the comments were enough to calm markets temporarily.

As a result, Brent crude oil cooled near the USD 104 mark, reducing immediate pressure on the rupee, traders said.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 96.30 against the US dollar, then touched 96.18 in early trade, up 18 paise from its previous close.

On Thursday, the rupee rebounded 50 paise from its all-time closing low to settle at 96.36 against the US dollar.

"Another major reason behind the rupee’s recovery is growing confidence around RBI’s planned USD 5 billion buy-sell swap auction on 26th May. The move is expected to inject more rupee liquidity into the banking system and improve RBI’s ability to manage excessive currency volatility," CR Forex Advisors MD Amit Pabari said.

This reinforces market confidence that the central bank remains prepared to actively smooth volatility if global conditions deteriorate further, Pabari added.

Also read : UP Govt Announces 2% DA Hike, 16 Lakh Employees And Pensioners To Benefit

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading at 99.24, down 0.01 per cent.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was trading up 1.59 per cent USD 104.21 per barrel in futures trade.

"Any supportive measures like RBI swaps or positive deal flows could strengthen the rupee, while absence of such triggers may gradually push the pair towards 97.00 levels," Pabari said, adding that geopolitical tensions remain the key risk factor. A sustained close below 94.80 would be needed to signal a broader trend reversal in the rupee, he said.

On the domestic equity market front, Sensex climbed 332.39 points to 75,507.09 in early trade, while the Nifty was trading up 84.60 points to 23,747.40.

Foreign Institutional Investors offloaded equities worth Rs 1,891.21 crore on a net basis on Thursday, according to exchange data.

Meanwhile, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday said the government is considering several steps to contain the widening Current Account Deficit (CAD) amid a weakening rupee and widening trade deficit. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the rupee rise against the US dollar?

The rupee strengthened due to cooling crude oil prices, easing geopolitical tensions, and active intervention by the RBI. Comments from US Secretary of State Marco Rubio also hinted at constructive diplomatic talks.

What is the significance of the RBI's planned USD 5 billion buy-sell swap auction?

This auction is expected to inject rupee liquidity into the banking system. It will also improve the RBI's ability to manage excessive currency volatility, boosting market confidence.

What are the key factors influencing the rupee's movement?

Supportive measures like RBI swaps and positive deal flows can strengthen the rupee. Conversely, geopolitical tensions and the absence of triggers may push it towards 97.00 levels.

What is the current trend for the rupee?

A sustained close below 94.80 would be needed to signal a broader trend reversal for the rupee. Currently, it has shown some recovery but remains susceptible to global conditions.

Published at : 22 May 2026 11:54 AM (IST)
Tags :
Rupee Vs Dollar US Dollar Inr Vs Usd Rupee Recovers From Record Low
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