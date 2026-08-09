India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsBusinessE20 Petrol Contamination Concerns: Ministry Says Fuel Is Safe, Tests Show Chloride Within Limits

E20 Petrol Contamination Concerns: Ministry Says Fuel Is Safe, Tests Show Chloride Within Limits

The Petroleum Ministry has reassured consumers that nationwide tests found fuel quality within prescribed standards, while OMCs have stepped up monitoring across the supply chain.

Written By : IANS |  Updated at : 09 Aug 2026 02:11 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Ministry assures consumers E20 petrol meets quality standards confidently.
  • OMCs' nationwide testing reaffirmed E20 fuel quality is within limits.
  • OMCs increased surveillance with daily tests, mobile quality labs.

New Delhi, Aug 8 (IANS) Consumers should continue to use E20 petrol with confidence, as the fuel supplied through the OMC network conforms to the prescribed quality specifications and is backed by robust quality assurance and monitoring systems designed to safeguard consumer interests at every stage of the supply chain, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said on Saturday.

In a statement, the ministry said that amid recent media reports on moisture and chloride in EBMS (E20 Petrol), OMCs carried out a nationwide additional intensive testing covering the entire EBMS supply chain.

“The findings reaffirm that fuel quality remains consistently well within prescribed limits. Contrary to certain assertions being made, based on extensive random testing through scientifically designed tests, the evidence shows that there is no cause for any alarm on account of fuel contamination,” according to an official statement.

The statement further said that OMCs would like to reassure all our esteemed customers that we treat fuel quality as a matter of highest priority and any issue that could potentially affect the vehicle performance or consumer confidence is addressed promptly through scientific investigation and corrective action.

OMCs have further strengthened surveillance by conducting water-ingress and density tests 8–12 times daily at every retail outlet.

Also Read : Maharashtra Bike-Taxi Rules Could Change Swiggy, Zomato Deliveries: 2% Welfare Levy, Insurance And EVs

Mobile fuel quality testing laboratories have also been deployed across locations, while test results are being independently validated through fuel laboratories to ensure the highest standards of quality assurance.

“These multipronged stepped-up testing protocols across the supply chain has validated our highest fuel quality standards,” said the statement.

Moreover, over 100 additional randomly selected petrol samples tested across various refineries confirm that chloride content remains consistently low, with all samples reported at or below the 1 ppm.

This reflects the continued effectiveness of quality checks built into India’s robust refining and dispatch process, said the statement.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Frequently Asked Questions

Should consumers be concerned about using E20 petrol?

No, consumers should continue to use E20 petrol with confidence. The fuel supplied meets prescribed quality specifications and is backed by robust quality assurance and monitoring systems.

How did OMCs respond to recent media reports about E20 petrol contamination?

OMCs conducted a nationwide additional intensive testing across the entire EBMS supply chain. The findings reaffirmed that fuel quality consistently remained well within prescribed limits.

What measures are OMCs taking to ensure E20 petrol quality?

OMCs have strengthened surveillance by conducting daily water-ingress and density tests at retail outlets. Mobile fuel quality testing laboratories are also deployed, with results independently validated.

What are the typical chloride levels found in E20 petrol samples?

Over 100 randomly selected petrol samples confirmed chloride content at or below 1 ppm. This reflects the continued effectiveness of quality checks in India's refining and dispatch process.

Published at : 09 Aug 2026 02:10 PM (IST)
Tags :
Petroleum Ministry Ethanol Petrol E20 E20 Contamination
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Business
E20 Petrol Contamination Concerns: Ministry Says Fuel Is Safe, Tests Show Chloride Within Limits
E20 Petrol Contamination Concerns: Ministry Says Fuel Is Safe, Tests Show Chloride Within Limits
Business
New Bajaj Pulsar N160 S, N160 SS First Look: More Power, New Features
New Bajaj Pulsar N160 S, N160 SS First Look: More Power, New Features
Business
FM Nirmala Sitharaman On Customs Duties: Why India Is Moving Towards Fewer Tariff Slabs
India Is Simplifying Customs Duties: Here's What FM Nirmala Sitharaman Has Planned
Business
Emergency Fund: How Much Money Should You Save? Check The 3-6-9 Rule
Saving For Emergencies? This Simple 3-6-9 Rule Can Help Calculate Your Ideal Corpus
Advertisement

Videos

Jharkhand: Jharkhand Government Holds Third Round of Talks With Student Groups Ahead of Assembly Gherao
Iran: New Video of Iran’s Mustafa Khamenei Raises Fresh Questions Over His Health
Uttar Pradesh Politics: Yogi Government Launches ‘Mission Gen-Z’ Ahead of 2027 UP Assembly Elections
Aviation: Air India Turbulence Incident Under DGCA Probe, Captain’s Drug Test Reportedly Being Examined
Jharkhand Politics: BJP Claims Rahul Gandhi Pressuring Hemant Soren Over JPSC-JSSC Row
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget