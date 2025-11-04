UIDAI To Roll Out e-Aadhaar By 2025: From Features To Fees, All You Need To Know

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The Aadhaar system, which has become a cornerstone of India’s digital identity framework, is set for a major technological upgrade.

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has announced plans to launch an all-new e-Aadhaar app by the end of 2025, aiming to simplify the process of updating minor personal details and cut down on paperwork.

For millions of Aadhaar cardholders, the process of making small updates, like changing a name, date of birth, or address, has often been a cumbersome exercise involving multiple documents and a visit to an Aadhaar Seva Kendra. The new e-Aadhaar app is designed to change that completely.

Alongside this move, the agency has also revised Aadhaar update fees, effective from October 1, 2025.

Once launched, the mobile-based application will allow users to digitally update minor demographic details directly from their smartphones. The system will link to verified government databases, enabling automatic cross-verification of supporting documents such as passports, driving licences, or birth certificates. This integration aims to eliminate the need for manual verification and make updates faster, more accurate, and completely paperless.

According to a Financial Express report, the e-Aadhaar app will be available on both Android and iOS platforms by late 2025.

New Fee Structure Comes Into Effect

While the e-Aadhaar app promises convenience, users will soon see revised charges for Aadhaar-related updates. Starting from October 1, 2025, new rates apply for demographic, biometric, and other updates. These revised rates will remain in force until September 30, 2028, after which the next adjustment cycle will begin from October 2028 through September 2031.

Aadhaar generation will continue to be free for residents, but the cost structure for enrolments and updates is set to change. Under the revised rates, registrars will receive Rs 75 for enrolling children under five and Rs 125 for those above that age. Adults seeking to update their biometric details will pay Rs 125, while mandatory biometric updates for children aged 5–7 and 15–17 will remain free.

For demographic updates, such as corrections to name, address, or date of birth, the new fee will be Rs 75, whether done online or at an enrolment centre. Similarly, updating Proof of Address (PoA) or Proof of Identity (PoI) documents will also cost Rs 75. Meanwhile, Aadhaar reprints will be priced at Rs 40.

A Digital Leap for Citizens

UIDAI’s decision to digitise the Aadhaar update process aligns with India’s broader ‘Digital India’ initiative, which seeks to make citizen services faster, more transparent, and technology-driven.

Officials believe that the e-Aadhaar app will not only save time and effort but also help curb errors and fraud that sometimes creep into manual submissions.

By offering a user-friendly, app-based solution, the UIDAI aims to empower individuals to manage their digital identities independently. This self-service model is expected to reduce footfall at enrolment centres and speed up backend verification, allowing UIDAI to focus on strengthening security and data integrity.

What Users Can Expect Next

As the rollout approaches, the authority is expected to conduct pilot testing and release detailed user guidelines. The new app is likely to feature secure login protocols, real-time status updates, and built-in document verification tools.

In essence, the e-Aadhaar app signals the next stage in Aadhaar’s evolution, from a document-based system to a fully digital ecosystem. For users, it means greater convenience, faster processing times, and one less reason to stand in a queue. And for UIDAI, it marks another step toward transforming how India’s most widely used identity system adapts to a digital future.