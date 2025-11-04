Stock Market Closed Tomorrow: Why BSE And NSE Are Taking A Break On November 5

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





NSE Holidays 2025: November has just begun, and with the festive season winding down, investors are gearing up for a brisk trading month leading into winter.

However, there’s a brief pause on the horizon - a single festive holiday that will give India’s stock exchanges a short midweek break apart from the usual weekend closures.

Are Markets Open Or Closed On November 5?

This break will come tomorrow as both BSE and NSE will remain closed for trading on November 5, as per the official trading holiday calendar. This closure applies to all segments, equity, derivatives, and currency markets, bringing a midweek pause to trading activity.

Why Are Stock Markets Closed Tomorrow?

Stock market holidays in India are typically aligned with national celebrations, major festivals, or special occasions that hold cultural or administrative significance. This time, the closure is in observance of Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji Jayanti, a day that marks the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of Sikhism. The festival is celebrated with devotion across India, especially in Punjab and Delhi, and public institutions, including financial markets, take the day off.

These scheduled breaks not only acknowledge the importance of India’s diverse festivals but also offer a brief respite to market staff, brokers, and investors, who often operate under relentless trading pressures.

What Happens When Markets Take a Break?

When the markets close for a day, trading activity grinds to a halt. Orders placed for November 5 will not be executed, meaning investors will need to wait until the next session to carry out any transactions. Settlement schedules, the process through which trades are confirmed and finalised, are also adjusted accordingly. For those who trade in derivatives or currencies, this means positions will roll over as per the updated settlement timetable.

Such closures might seem like a minor inconvenience, but for active traders, even a day’s delay can affect strategies, especially during volatile market periods. The key, experts say, is to plan ahead: adjust your portfolio, square off short-term positions, and avoid last-minute trades that could get stuck in settlement limbo.

For investors, a holiday offers a good opportunity to take stock of portfolios, review performance, and chart out fresh strategies. It’s also a reminder that markets, much like their participants, need downtime to maintain efficiency and stability.

Financial planners often advise using such breaks to analyse holdings rather than chase short-term price moves.

Where To See Trading Calendar?

To stay updated on trading holidays, it’s best to follow the official BSE Trading Holidays page or the NSE Holiday List. These platforms provide accurate and segment-specific updates, including any last-minute changes announced by the exchanges.

Investors can also subscribe to exchange alerts or download the yearly holiday schedule to avoid unexpected interruptions in their trading plans.