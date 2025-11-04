Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessMarkets Open With Marginal Gains, Sensex Tests 84,000, Nifty Over 25,700

Markets Open With Marginal Gains, Sensex Tests 84,000, Nifty Over 25,700

During the pre-open session at around 9:03 AM, the Sensex was trading over 83,120 nearly 900 points lower and the Nifty fell more than 140 points to trade at 25,620.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 04 Nov 2025 09:42 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Stock markets opened on a muted note on Tuesday morning as the Sensex opened at 83,964 registering a marginal gain of over 13 points, while the Nifty started trade at 25,767, falling more than 3 points.

Among the top gainers on the 30-share BSE Sensex were stocks such as Bharti Airtel, Titan, Reliance, Adani Ports and Sun Pharmaceuticals. Meanwhile, the laggards included stocks like Bajaj Finance, TCS, NTPC, Tech Mahindra and ITC.

Sectorally, the Nifty Auto index declined 0.66 per cent while the Nifty Media and the Nifty Consumer Durables index rose 0.22 per cent.

In the broader markets, the Nifty Smallcap 50 declined 0.32 per cent, the Nifty Smallcap 250 traded flat, and the Nifty Microcap 250 gained 0.11 per cent as volatility remained high.

During the pre-open session at around 9:03 AM, the Sensex was trading over 83,120 nearly 900 points lower and the Nifty fell more than 140 points to trade at 25,620.

The Gift Nifty indicated a decline of 22 points trading at 25,872 at 8:32 AM on Tuesday.

Profit-Booking And Renewed Foreign Selling 

The Indian benchmark indices closed with muted gains on Monday as investors weighed mixed global signals amid a lack of strong domestic triggers. Selling pressure was also visible across most sectors, barring public sector banks, which continued to attract buying interest.

Market analysts attributed the muted start to profit booking and renewed foreign institutional investor (FII) selling, which have capped upside momentum in recent sessions. 

What Do Experts Say?

"The domestic market ended on a marginal positive note as profit-booking was visible at the higher levels due to the absence of fresh domestic triggers. While the broader market outperformed since the quarterly earnings are steering investors' preference to take a short- to medium-term view," Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited, said.

Also read

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she focuses on business stories alongside key developments in general news. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.
Read
Published at : 04 Nov 2025 09:19 AM (IST)
Tags :
Sensex Stock Market Nifty GIFT Nifty
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Over 7,000 Truck Drivers Taken Off US Roads For Failing English Tests, Indian Drivers Hit Hard
Over 7,000 Truck Drivers Taken Off US Roads For Failing English Tests, Indian Drivers Hit Hard
Cities
3 Arrested For Raping MBA Student Near Coimbatore Airport
3 Arrested For Raping MBA Student Near Coimbatore Airport
World
Pakistan Army Accuses India Of Plotting ‘False Flag Operation’ Amid Tri-Services Exercise 'Trishul'
Pakistan Army Accuses India Of Plotting ‘False Flag Op’ Amid Tri-Services Exercise 'Trishul'
Election 2025
PM Modi Says Tejashwi Yadav ‘Hiding Father’s Sins’; RJD Leader Hits Back: ‘You Can’t Match Him In 7 Lifetimes’
PM Modi Says Tejashwi ‘Hiding Father’s Sins’; He Retorts, ‘You Can’t Match Him In 7 Lifetimes’
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Election: Yogi Adityanath Slams Opposition In Darbhanga, Labels INDIA Bloc “Pappu, Tappu, Appu”
Kanpur Dehat: Massive Fire Erupts In Plastic Warehouse, Thick Smoke Covers Sky
Breaking: Donald Trump’s Claim Raises Questions On U.S.-Pakistan Ties Amid Nuclear Test Allegations
Breaking: Donald Trump Claims Pakistan Conducting Underground Nuclear Tests | ABP NEWS
India Awaits Formal Response After Trump’s Nuclear Test Claims; Delhi Reaffirms No-First-Use Stance
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Education
ABP Live Education
OPINION | Jobs Vs Degrees: Why Affordable Skill-Based Education Could Be The Answer
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget