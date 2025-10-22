Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Cryptocurrency Price Today (October 22): Bitcoin Climbs Above $108,000, MemeCore Becomes Top Gainer

Cryptocurrency Price Today (October 22): Bitcoin Climbs Above $108,000, MemeCore Becomes Top Gainer

Cryptocurrency price on October 22, quick take: The global market cap dipped to $3.66 trillion.

By : Shayak Majumder | Updated at : 22 Oct 2025 12:40 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Bitcoin (BTC), the world’s oldest and most valued crypto, managed to show some signs of recovery as it climbed above the $108,000 mark early Wednesday. Other popular altcoins — including the likes of Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), Ripple (XRP), and Litecoin (LTC) — saw minor losses across the board, as the overall Market Fear & Greed Index stood at 29 (Fear) out of 100, as per CoinMarketCap data. MemeCore (M) became the biggest gainer of the lot, with a 24-hour jump of nearly 12 percent. Mantle (MNT) became the biggest loser, with a 24-hour dip of nearly 9 percent.

The global crypto market cap stood at $3.66 trillion at the time of writing, registering a 24-hour dip of 0.01 percent.

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Today

Bitcoin price stood at $108,045.97, registering a 24-hour jump of 0.03 percent, as per CoinMarketCap. According to Indian exchanges, BTC price stood at Rs 96.93 lakh.

Ethereum (ETH) Price Today

ETH price stood at $3,862.72 marking a 24-hour loss of 0.60 percent at the time of writing. Ethereum price in India stood at Rs 4.01 lakh.

Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Today

DOGE registered a 24-hour dip of 1.32 percent, as per CoinMarketCap data, currently priced at $0.1916. Dogecoin price in India stood at Rs 22.42.

Litecoin (LTC) Price Today

Litecoin saw a 24-hour loss of 0.35 percent. At the time of writing, it was trading at $92.78. LTC price in India stood at Rs 10,696.46.

Ripple (XRP) Price Today

XRP price stood at $2.40, seeing a 24-hour dip of 1.05 percent. Ripple price in India stood at Rs 263.31.

Solana (SOL) Price Today

Solana price stood at $184.39, marking a 24-hour loss of 0.02 percent. SOL price in India stood at Rs 20,539.56.

Top Crypto Gainers Today (October 22)

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto gainers over the past 24 hours:

MemeCore (M)

Price: $2.25
24-hour gain: 11.44 percent

Zcash (ZEC)

Price: $271.26
24-hour gain: 7.54 percent

DoubleZero (2Z)

Price: $0.245
24-hour gain: 7.20 percent

MXY Finance (MYX)

Price: $2.92
24-hour gain: 7.17 percent

Tezos (XTZ)

Price: $0.5994
24-hour gain: 3.14 percent

Top Crypto Losers Today (October 22)

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto losers over the past 24 hours:

Mantle 

Price: $1.59
24-hour loss: 8.83 percent

Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (FET)

Price: $0.2474
24-hour loss: 6.57 percent

Pump.fun (PUMP)

Price: $0.003679
24-hour loss: 6.35 percent

Bittensor (TAO)

Price: $388.31
24-hour loss: 4.92 percent

PAX Gold (PAXG)

Price: $4,165.23
24-hour loss: 4.08 percent

What Crypto Exchanges Are Saying About Current Market Scenario

CoinSwitch Markets Desk noted, “BTC eased back to $108K after rebounding close to $114K, driven by capital rotation from gold, which dropped over 5% from recent record highs. On the other hand, crypto spot trading volumes climbed to $240M over the past 24 hours, while BTC ETFs saw $266M in inflows and ETH ETFs added $99M, suggesting increasing exposure into BTC and ETH after a brief pause. BTC remains well-supported near $108K, with key resistance at $111K–$113K, where a breakout could open the path toward higher levels.”

CoinDCX Research Team noted, “The bulls attempted to push the Bitcoin price to $115,000; however, the bears restricted the rally at $114,000 and dragged the rally close to $108,000. The overall market dynamics remain bearish, hinting towards an extended bearish action. Meanwhile, the other altcoins within the top 10 remain within the consolidated range. Meanwhile, the BNB price sustains above $1000, displaying strength. Memecore leads the top gainers for the day with over an 8.31% jump, followed by DoubleZero with over 5.5% and MYX Finance and Ethena with over a 2% jump each. Besides, Mantle drops by over 9.54%, followed by Aster, Artificial SuperIntelligence Alliance, and Bittensor by over 2% each.”

Disclaimer: Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Cryptocurrency is not a legal tender and is subject to market risks. Readers are advised to seek expert advice and read offer document(s) along with related important literature on the subject carefully before making any kind of investment whatsoever. Cryptocurrency market predictions are speculative and any investment made shall be at the sole cost and risk of the readers.

About the author Shayak Majumder

Shayak Majumder leads the ABP Live English team. He reviews gadgets, covers everything AI, and is on the lookout for the next big tech trend to cover. He is also building a data-driven AI-aware newsroom. Got tips? Reach out!
Read
Published at : 22 Oct 2025 12:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
Crypto Cryptocurrency Price Today Crypto News Cryptocurrency
Read more
