Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Diwali 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessMeta Partners With Blue Owl On $27 Billion Deal To Build Louisiana Data Centre

Meta Partners With Blue Owl On $27 Billion Deal To Build Louisiana Data Centre

Under the arrangement, Meta will hold a 20 per cent equity stake in the project, while funds managed by Blue Owl Capital will own the remaining majority share.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 22 Oct 2025 10:00 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Meta has announced a $27 billion financing partnership with Blue Owl Capital to support construction of its largest-ever data centre project in Louisiana. The agreement, revealed on Tuesday, represents Meta’s biggest private capital deal to date, underscoring the company’s growing investment in infrastructure to power artificial intelligence technologies.

Under the arrangement, Meta will hold a 20 per cent equity stake in the project, while funds managed by Blue Owl Capital will own the remaining majority share. Blue Owl has contributed around $7 billion in cash to the venture, and Meta will receive a one-time payout of approximately $3 billion as part of the deal, Reuters reported.

Hyperion: Meta’s Largest Data Centre Project

The Louisiana facility, named Hyperion, is being developed in Richland Parish and is expected to provide over 2 gigawatts of compute capacity. This will support the training of large language models, the core technology behind generative AI tools such as ChatGPT and Google Gemini.

In a joint statement, Blue Owl Co-CEOs Doug Ostrover and Marc Lipschultz described the initiative as “an ambitious project that reflects the scale and speed required to power the next generation of AI infrastructure.”

AI Infrastructure Boom Across Tech Giants

Meta’s announcement comes amid an industry-wide race to expand AI infrastructure. According to Morgan Stanley estimates, major technology firms including Alphabet, Amazon, Microsoft, Meta, and CoreWeave are collectively set to spend $400 billion on AI-related infrastructure this year alone.

Meanwhile, OpenAI, one of the leading players in the AI sector, has reportedly entered into several agreements totalling over $1 trillion, aimed at securing 26 gigawatts of computing capacity - enough to power 20 million U.S. homes.

Meta Seeks To Balance Growth And Risk

Susan Li, Meta’s Chief Financial Officer, hailed the deal as “a bold step forward,” noting that the company has already signed leases for the facility with an initial four-year term, extendable upon review. Once operational, the project is projected to create more than 500 jobs in the region.

Industry analysts view the deal as a strategic financial move. Alvin Nguyen, Senior Analyst at Forrester, said the agreement helps Meta mitigate risks while preserving liquidity. “It definitely helps them mitigate risks at the expense of its ownership stake. Meta won’t need to provide nearly as much capital and can look to finance other facilities or AI infrastructure,” Nguyen explained.

He added that the structure of the deal also reduces Meta’s debt exposure on equipment and property, offering protection “in the event there is a bursting of the AI bubble.”

Also read
Published at : 22 Oct 2025 10:00 AM (IST)
Tags :
AI Meta Blue Owl Lousiana Data Centre
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
PM Modi Thanks Trump For Diwali Greetings: 'May Our Democracies Illuminate The World'
PM Modi Thanks Trump For Diwali Wish: 'May Our Democracies Illuminate The World'
World
Trump Celebrates Diwali At White House, Claims He Spoke With 'Great Friend' PM Modi On Trade
Trump Celebrates Diwali At White House, Claims He Spoke With 'Great Friend' PM Modi On Trade
Cities
Toxic Haze Hangs Over Delhi Post-Diwali, AQI Remains 'Very Poor' For 2nd Straight Day
Toxic Haze Hangs Over Delhi Post-Diwali, AQI Remains 'Very Poor' For 2nd Straight Day
World
'No One Can Dictate Kabul': Afghan Minister Rejects Pakistan’s Claims, Affirms Neutral Policy Towards India
'No One Can Dictate Kabul': Afghan Minister Rejects Pakistan’s Claims, Affirms Neutral Policy Towards India
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi Choked With Pollution, Trains Overcrowded, Fires & Crimes Mark Festive Season Across India
Festive Chaos Across India: From Harassment In UP To Record-Breaking Diwali In Ayodhya
Festive Rush Chaos: Railways Add 1,200 Special Trains Yet Stations Overflow With Passengers
Toxic Diwali Air In Delhi: AQI Crosses 400, Visibility Drops As GRAP 2 Restrictions Enforced
Delhi-NCR Breathes Toxic Air As GRAP Restrictions Imposed Amid Rising Pollution Levels
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
From Floods To Fury: Bengal's Violence Spiral Under Mamata But BJP's Hasty President's Rule Bid Risks Backfire
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget