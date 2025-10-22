Bank Holiday Alert! See Where Banks Are Closed On October 22, Check RBI Calendar

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Banks in several states across India will remain closed on October 22, 2025, in observance of Diwali, Govardhan Puja, Bali Pratipada, and the Vikram Samvat New Year, according to the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) official holiday calendar.

The closure comes amid the festive week that began with Dhanteras on October 18 and includes a string of major celebrations — Naraka Chaturdashi, Diwali Amavasya, Govardhan Puja, and Bhai Dooj.

Festive Significance

The day after Diwali marks Govardhan Puja and Bali Pratipada, festivals that celebrate Lord Krishna’s lifting of the Govardhan hill and honour King Bali’s devotion to Lord Vishnu.

In Gujarat and a few other states, the day is also observed as the Vikram Samvat New Year, marking new beginnings in both spiritual and financial calendars.

Bank Holidays For October 2025

As per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday list, banks in several states will remain closed on different dates this month due to regional observances and weekends.

21 October 2025: Banks in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Sikkim, Manipur, Jammu & Kashmir will remain closed on account of Diwali Amavasya, Lakshmi Puja, Govardhan Puja.

22 October 2025: Banks in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar will stay closed due to Diwali, Vikram Samvat New Year, Govardhan Puja, Bali Pratipada.

23 October 2025: Banks in Gujarat, Sikkim, Manipur, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Himachal Pradesh will remain closed for Bhai Dooj, Chitragupta Jayanti, Lakshmi Puja, Bhatridvitiiya, Ningol Chakouba.

25 October 2025: Banks will stay closed as it is a fourth Saturday.

26 October 2025: Sunday is a bank holiday.

27 October 2025: Banks of West Bengal, Bihar and Jharkhand will be closed on account of Chhath Puja (Evening Arghya).

28 October 2025: Banks in Bihar, Jharkhand will remain closed for Chhath Puja (Morning Arghya).

31 October 2025: Banks in Gujarat will be shut on account of the birth Anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Impact On Banking Services

October 2025 has a dense holiday calendar, which could affect in-branch operations across several states.

On the listed holidays, services such as cash transactions, cheque clearance, and passbook updates will not be available.

However, digital and online banking channels, including mobile apps, internet banking, and ATMs, will continue to function as usual.

If a key date, such as loan repayment, recurring deposit deduction, or investment maturity, coincides with a holiday, the processing will automatically move to the next working day, as per RBI norms.

Planning Ahead

Customers are advised to complete critical banking work a day or two before these holidays to avoid disruptions.

For regular transactions, digital banking and ATMs remain reliable, round-the-clock alternatives throughout the festive period.